Black Panther & Captain America Butt Heads In First Trailer For ‘1943: Rise of Hydra,’ X Salutes Khary Payton

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Marvel video game fans, we might have a banger! The first trailer for the Black Panther and Captain America game, now titled 1943: Rise of Hydra, is here and looks absolutely amazing.

We didn’t see what the Amy Hennig-led game looked like until now, as it was first unveiled during the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase during the D23 Convention in 2022 that was until now.

During the State of Unreal keynote, Marvel and Skydance New Media delivered an epic story trailer showcasing the power of Unreal Engine 5, and it’s f***ing awesome.

Per Kotaku via Marvel, the game’s narrative reads as follows:

As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will assume the role of four central characters: a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.

In the gorgeous cinematic trailer for 1943: Rise of Hydra, we follow both Captain America and Black Panther as they take down Nazis in Paris. At the same time, Captain America is hunting Black Panther, and the two heroes eventually bump heads on a bridge, but we all know they will eventually team up at some point in the game.

We have no idea how this game will play, but the trailer has already hooked us.

Gamers Are H Y P E D

Gamers on X, formerly Twitter, have been sharing their reactions, specifically showing love to actor Khary Payton (The Walking Dead), who plays T’Challa’s grandfather Azuri, who carries the Black Panther mantle in the game.

We also have to salute the fact that we have not one, not two, but three lead Black protagonists in a AAA video game.

What a time to be alive.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will be released in 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Sorry, Nintendo Switch owners, you cannot take this ride.

You can see more reactions to the game in the gallery below.

Black Panther & Captain America Butt Heads In First Trailer For ‘1943: Rise of Hydra,’ X Salutes Khary Payton was originally published on hiphopwired.com