Marsha Ambrosius continues to glow and her growing family is glowing just as bright.

The R&B singer fell for her husband Dez Billups in July 2015 and gave birth to her first child in 2016. See photos of the couple and their beautiful daughter below…

Black Love: Marsha Ambrosius’ Family Photos Are Giving Us All The Feels was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com