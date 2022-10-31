Halloween Heroes: 10 Black Characters That Saved The Day In Horror Films

Happy Halloween, family!

Whether trick-or-treating with the kids or party-hopping with the kinfolk, tonight is about letting your spooky side shine. Of course, there’s also nothing wrong with calling it a night by staying in with a good horror movie marathon playing at the crib. if that’s the route you’re going in, might we suggest a few films where the person who saves the day at the end actually looks like one of us?

When it comes down to it, Black people haven’t always had the best of luck when it comes to the horror genre. More often that not, we usually either end up getting killed off first or made to be the comic relief — still killed off, too! On a rare occasion though, you may catch a handful of us making it to the end. If we’re lucky, you might even get a Black protagonist that ends up being the one to solve the mystery or even karate chop the killer — more on that later!

In short, we thought it would be a good idea this Halloween to pay some homage to those select few that made horror movie history when it comes to heroic Black representation. While there’s definitely still a lot of work that Hollywood needs to do in order to even out the survivor rate, these 10 fictional heroes and heroines proved to moviegoers everywhere that Black people aren’t just good for jokes or adding to the body count.

Snuggle up, check under the bed and make sure you put both locks on the door! Take a look below at 10 Black horror movie survivors — ‘Halloween heroes,’ if you will — that not only made it to the end but played a key role in taking out the killer overall: