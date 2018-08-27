Gorgeous Celebs Over 40

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted August 27, 2018
Yesterday in Vegas!💋💋💋 #Repost @jasonbolden ・・・ 🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯 #JSNstyleteam A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Apr 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT
What a night at our “Clips & Conversation” dinner hosted by the gorgeous @kahlanabarfield. I was so inspired and moved by the conversation with the many brilliant and beautiful women in attendance. Looking forward to continuing the convo with all of you when our movie comes out September 21. #NappilyEverAfter 💇🏾♀️ ❤️ @netflixfilm @strongblacklead @netflix #swipeleft A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT
#SummerDaze 💙 A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on Aug 6, 2018 at 1:30pm PDT
Thigh highs makin’ me fly high like a lil’ yellow bumblebee at the #MMVAs! A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Aug 26, 2018 at 4:12pm PDT
Yay...it’s #FitnessFriday! Today we are doing the 10x10 Lunch Crunch! I know many of you may feel like you don’t have enough time to work out...well Peter and I have the answer for you. This is a 10 minute #workout that you can do anywhere, from your office to any small space you might find yourself in. Here’s how it works: You set a timer for 10 minutes and you do 10 exercises for 10 reps each. See how many sets of 10 you can do within 10 minutes. I like to do The Lunch Crunch when I’m working and all I have is a 30 minute lunch break so this allows me to still get the job done. You can find these 10 moves in my IG Stories and Fitness icon. Also people are always asking me what kind of snacks I eat, so today on my Stories I’m sharing two of my favorite #keto low-calorie snacks. Enjoy the workout and let me know how many Lunch Crunch sets you can do in 10 minutes. No excuses...we all have 10 minutes! Go get it! 💪🏽♥️ #FitnessFridayHB A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 20, 2018 at 10:51am PDT
Since @willsmith got me look’n all crazy in his Daddy Dearest video ... I had to push some “counter programming”😜 A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT
Nothing like a good pantsuit in NYC @veronicabeard ❤️ #ROXANNEROXANNE A post shared by Nia Long (@iamnialong) on Mar 25, 2018 at 12:54am PDT
Happy Birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters. Let’s eat cake! A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett) on Aug 16, 2018 at 8:09am PDT
Island vibezzz... 🏝 #vacaciones A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 26, 2018 at 9:17am PDT
Sippin' ☕ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 22, 2018 at 8:00am PDT
