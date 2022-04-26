Forget the runway, courtside fashion is where it’s at! While most sports fanatics attend the NBA basketball games to actually watch the game, we style lovers attend the game to peep the fashion. When stars come out to these sporting events, they usually rock some of their finest threads and sit right in the floor seats where the cameras can catch them. The celebrity men are sometimes known for keeping their attire simple and cool when perched courtside; the women, however, show up and show out.
Sitting sidelines at a high-profile NBA game has been a thing with celebrities for years. Notable stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna have given us head-to-toe looks on the sidelines, and while the crowd was cheering for their favorite NBA player, we were clapping for their ensembles. Below are a few of the times our favorites, like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Mary J. Blige, had fashion slam dunks sitting courtside.
Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. BeyoncéSource:Getty
Beyoncé knows a thing or two about rocking some fierce looks courtside. She looked poised in this cream-colored tie-up jacket that draped over a spaghetti strap look. She accessorized the outfit with a matching bag and strappy sandals.
2. BeyoncéSource:Getty
Beyoncé displayed her classy style as she crossed her legs in a Marine Serre moon print look accompanied by an ankle-length patent leather coat.
3. BeyoncéSource:Getty
Beyoncé matched her hubby Jay-Z’s fly in an all-black ensemble covered by a white blazer. Her oversized round sunglasses added spice to her outfit.
4. ChloeSource:Getty
During her NBA sideline moment, Chloe Bailey was a sight to see in a blue printed unitard featuring a Gucci belt around her waist. Her black sunglasses and gold locs added the right amount of funk to her look.
5. SaweetieSource:Getty
Rapper Saweetie opted for a casual slay while attending a basketball game in an oversize t-shirt and butterfly-adorned ankle strap heels.
6. SaweetieSource:Getty
At the Clippers and Lakers game, Saweetie had fun in distressed jeans, a white tank top, and ankle strap sandals.
7. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo sat pretty in an oversized, black t-shirt dress that she paired with black fishnet stockings and black ankle booties. And just when we thought her outfit was only simple and cute…
8. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo shocked the world when she turned around and gave us a show! Her simple, black t-shirt dress was cutout in the back to reveal her bottom in a black thong.
9. RihannaSource:Getty
Rihanna holds the crown when it comes to courtside style. This pre-pandemic get-up was perfect for an NBA game. She sported a cream, knee-length patent leather jacket, a white t-shirt, and cream pants. Her accessories included a small white bag and bedazzled ankle strap heels.
10. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige always brings the flavor when chillin’ at a basketball game. Here, she was pictured with singer Adele in a Balmain set, and she stayed true to her hip-hop fashion roots and set the look off with an MJB initial necklace.
11. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige enjoyed the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets game with her longtime friend and stylist Misa Hylton dressed in a black crop jacket, a black leather top, blue jeans, and denim knee-high boots.