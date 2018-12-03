Celebs Born In December

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 18 hours ago
View this post on Instagram Morning, LIFE!! today is the first day of this week long break and I'm going to look like this 75% of time🤣🤣 thank u GOD! for this break from ur child a blessedmess😚#lazynofilterbutneedone #ablessedmess #givingthanxsbreak A post shared by Michel'le (@michellemuzic) on Nov 18, 2017 at 8:01am PST
View this post on Instagram Thanks for the support! Excited to be At Center in #BuzzCity! dwighthoward.com A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on Nov 25, 2017 at 7:41pm PST
View this post on Instagram From around da way 🐬 Bringing back that Classic 90’s flow in these @reebokclassics Hi Metallic joints @ladyfootlocker #freestyles #5411s #reebokclassics #ladyfootlocker A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Nov 9, 2017 at 1:47pm PST
View this post on Instagram Hey my sweet sisters. When I tell y'all this brother gets the plus size women, baby he gets US. @tyrellholmes you GOT IT. #MoNiqueAndSidneyOpenRelationship http://www.radio.com (Click on MoNique and Sidney Open Relationship) A post shared by Mo'nique (@therealmoworldwide) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:02am PST
