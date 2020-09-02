CLOSE
Dancing with the Stars
Here Are The Black Celebrities Joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2020 Cast

Posted September 2, 2020

“Tiger King”‘s Carole Baskin and “The Real”‘s Jeannie Mai are among the list of celebrities participating in season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars“.

But come on, you know here at BlackAmericaWeb.com we’re looking for the Black celebrities to cheer on because as the great Issa Rae once said, [we’re] “rooting for everybody Black.”

This year’s lineup features four Black celebrities which includes a mix of athletes and entertainers. Additionally, Tyra Banks will be taking over hosting duties for this year’s show for the first time.

Scroll down to see which Black celebrities will be putting their best foot forward come the premiere on September 13.

1. Skai Jackson

Source:Pr Photos

2. Vernon Davis

Source:Instagram

3. Nelly

Source:Associated Press

4. Charles Oakley

Source:Associated Press
