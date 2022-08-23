Black Business Month: Buy Black & Support The Cast of ‘Sweet Life’

Season 2 of Sweet Life just got a little sweeter. The reality tv series created by Issa Rae premiered on HBO Max last summer and its’ latest season is a fan favorite. The show aims to share an honest look into what it means to be young, Black and pursuing your dreams in LA.
The entire cast is busy grinding to accomplish their goals. Since Black Business Month is coming to a close, we decided to highlight their blossoming businesses. From Becky’s “Good For You” wellness products to Rob Lee’s live entertainment and comedy performances, each of these young, Black businessmen are working tirelessly to forge their own path.
The pilot season spotlighted Tylynn Burns’ event planning business. It also touched on Amanda Scott endeavors as a brand manager as the two besties often coordinated and publicized events together. This season highlighted another bestie duo. Briana “Bri” Jones’ debuted her body butter in a special launch event. One episode also shed a light on Rebecca Magett’s popular wellness products.
Be sure to support the talented entrepreneurs as they continue to scale their businesses.
Check out a gallery of Sweet Life’s businesses on the rise below:
1. House Party CreativeSource:House Party Creative
Tylynn’s House Party Creative is an all-purpose event curation company based in LA.
2. Buttrd by BriSource:Buttrd By Bri
BUTTRD BY BRI was founded out of an essential need to find organic products that worked well for sensitive skin. Founder, Briana Jones has always taken a unique approach to her skincare routine and after failing to find products that worked, she decided to implement a unique blend of butters and oils into her routine that provided the relief and deep moisture that she was searching for.
3. Good For YouSource:Good For You
Becky’s health and wellness products made with love and the everyday person in mind.
4. The KollectionSource:The Kollection
Amanda partnered with Kinnedra Johnson to create a luxury lifestyle brand with a goal to inspire women to live their best luxurious life. The Kollection is more than just eyelashes. It’s confidence. It’s eye-catching. It’s a lifestyle.
5. Lost SoundSource:Lost Sound
P’Jae works in music as co-owner and artist manager of the new record label, Lost Sound. He also talks about managing other talents like his fellow cast mate Rob.
6. Rob LeeSource:Rob Lee
Rob notoriously said “f*ck those kids,” quitting his job as a full-time teacher to pursue his comedy dreams. Be sure to catch his next live performance soon.
7. Glisten GuruSource:Glisten Guru
Myami is this season’s new favorite cast member, and she is all about her business. Her beauty, cosmetic and personal care brand Glisten Guru specializes in teeth whitening, tooth gems and bringing back natural smiles.
8. Des Vignes ClothingSource:Des Vignes
Cheryl’s handmade, sustainable fashion line Des Vignes specializes in custom, fashionable pieces.
9. Hart & BullsSource:Hart & Bulls
Jaylenn is a true entrepreneur. He is a dog breeder specializing in champion English bulldogs.
10. CREESource:Cree
Candis’ owns a luxury loungewear brand challenging what it means to be confident in comfort.