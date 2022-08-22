Best Black Businesses To Assist In Your Back To School Shopping

The month of August comes at an interesting time of the year, as it marks both Black Business Month and the annual excitement surrounding back-to-school shopping.
So, why not kill two birds with one stone and combine the best of both worlds!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Back-to-school shopping, be it for a toddler starting for the first time or a young adult pursuing higher education, comes with both eagerness for the new and anxiety of budgeting needs over wants. Another factor being considered greatly by many B2S shoppers of color is determining who and where to buy from following a peak interest in the “Buy Black” initiative. Products made for us and by us come with a handful of advantages, from having a retailer who puts the priority on our specific needs to simply investing money into a Black-owned brand in order to see it grow — early investing is key to the development of both new and small businesses!
That’s where we decided to come in and help steer the way. Our team did our Googles for a bit and discovered a handful of amazing Black-owned companies offering great deals for the back-to-school shopping season. You’re welcome in advance!
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
From those looking for fresh clothing to stunt in on their respective campuses, to the ones raising elementary-aged leaders of the future, we hope this list curated especially with Black Business Month in mind helps with any and all of your shopping needs.
Search through the list below of great Black-owned brands to hit up while doing your back-to-school shopping, and feel free to share with us on social media what you copped or plan on purchasing in your individual pursuits to “Buy Black”:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Op-Ed: Anti-Critical Race Theory Policies Could Impact AP Classes
- Daniel Craig Returns In Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
- Dr. David Horne & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
1. DAILY PAPER
Not only are the clothes crafted from the minds of Black creatives, the seasonal collections are usually inspired by the label’s South African roots as well.
2. OH-MAZING FOOD
Prepping a quick breakfast or packing lunch for later should definitely include a healthy option that’s tasty and also a versatile snack. Get the Original Recipe granola!
3. BLACK GIRL STATIONARY
Notebooks, backpacks and even hair bows with a little #BlackGirlMagic sprinkled into the design? Win!
4. OH SO PAPER CO.
Recess just got a lot more fun with these innovative sticker sets, stationary kits and customizable “Mini Friends” characters that, yes, come in all shades of Black and Brown.
5. SEMICOLON BOOKSTORE & GALLERY
Got a book report due or just need some good reads to get you through the semester? Chicago’s only Black woman-owned bookstore is filled with our culture and offers amazing in-store events for locals.
6. BUY BETTER FOODS
Nourishing your body with the right brain food is essential for any semester. This Brooklyn-based organic food market offers both the goods and expertise behind living a healthy lifestyle for all ages.
7. THE BLACK HOME
Those heading towards dorm life can certainly learn a thing or two about decking out living quarters by way of this NJ-based destination for home design curated by celebrity interior designer Neffi Walker.
8. COCOA CUTIE
The company name says it all — oh, and many of the bookbags offered are customizable!
9. THE LEARNING COVE
Aside from one clearly hilarious social media manager, this brand puts education first and offers a variety of learning tools to help Black and Brown children mentally grow.
10. COCO AND BREEZY EYEWEAR
Genderless and fly beyond the telling of it, these frames by the multitalented sister duo will make sure you have a crystal clear focus on studies.