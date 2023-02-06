Beyoncé Makes History At Grammys But Misses Out On Album of The Year, The BeyHive Was Not Pleased

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It was a history-making night for Beyoncé at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Beyoncé’s husband, JAY-Z, once rapped, “tell the Grammy’s fuck that 0 for eight shit,” but that feeling was swept under the rug as the couple returned to the awards show to see if Queen Bey could walk away a big winner.

The Houston native arrived fashionably late and took home four awards for her critically acclaimed album Renaissance. Earlier in the broadcast, her viral hit “Cuff It” won Best R&B Song while she was stuck in traffic. Her collaborators on the song, The-Dream, and Niles Rogers were on hand to accept the award on her behalf.

Beyoncé Was Thankful

Beyonce’s latest project also won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award. The lead single, “Break My Soul,” won Best Dance/Electronic Recording, and “Plastic Off the Sofa” won Best Traditional R&B performance, cementing her as the greatest winner of all time at the Grammys.

“I am trying not to be too emotional, and I am trying to just receive this night,” she said while fighting tears.

“I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who is not here but he’s here in spirit,” of course her parents got love too, “I’d like to thank my parents — my father, my mother — for loving me and pushing me,” she said during her speech.

“I’d like to thank my beautiful husband and my beautiful three children,” was the punctuation on her acceptance speech.

But she didn’t take home two of the night’s biggest honors. Song of The Year went to Lizzo’s retail store anthem, “About Damn Time,” and dedicated her win to the late legend Prince. She also gave Beyoncé her flowers during her speech.

Album of The Year, which always seems to elude Queen Bey, landed on Harry Style’s lap for his album “Harry’s House.” Of course, the BeyHive, who was happy for their queen making history, felt she was more deserving of Album of The Year.

Other Notable Grammy Moments

Other moments we care to talk about include Kendrick Lamar winning three Grammy Awards for his album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. He received the Rap Album award from Cardi B and, in his acceptance speech, thanked his family for giving him “courage and vulnerability” to share his truth on the album. He said his latest project was tough to make, and he “found imperfection.”

Lamar also won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his song “The Heart Part 5.”

23-year-old Bronx Native Jazz singer Samara Joy took home Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album.

You can peep more reactions to all things Beyoncé in the gallery below.

Photo: Timothy Norris / Getty

