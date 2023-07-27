They’re Here! The Top 10 Alien Movies of All Time!

Are humans alone in the universe? Well, according to David Grusch, a former United States military official, not only are we not alone, they are here as well. Grusch said under oath that he is “absolutely certain” the Government has alien corpses and vehicles from crash sites.
Scary isn’t it?
The question “Are we alone” has been asked in real life and on film. Movies like “They Live” had Aliens living among us in secret. “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” had alien parasites taking over our bodies. “Star Wars” gave us a whole new world and “Prometheus” made moviegoers wonder if extra0terrestials are the reason why we exist.
Due to whistleblower Grusch’s revelations, we asked Chat GPT its thoughts on the top 10 alien files of all time. Check out the list below and let us know if they got it right.
1. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Steven Spielberg’s classic science fiction movie follows a young boy, Elliot, as he befriends an alien from outer space. As Elliot and his friends try to help the alien find its way home, they must outwit government agents who are determined to capture it. The film is filled with heartwarming moments and thrilling action sequences that have made it one of the most beloved movies of all time.
2. Alien (1979)
Ridley Scott’s horror classic follows a group of astronauts as they investigate a distress signal coming from a distant planet. When they arrive, they discover a strange creature that terrorizes them as they struggle to survive in the hostile environment. The film is filled with intense suspense and special effects that have made it a timeless classic in the sci-fi genre.
3. District 9 (2009)
Neill Blomkamp’s sci-fi drama tells the story of an alien race known as “prawns” who are forced to live in a segregated area known as District 9 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The film follows Wikus van der Merwe, an official tasked with relocating them to another area, and his journey as he discovers the truth about their plight and helps them fight for their freedom.
4. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
Steven Spielberg’s science fiction masterpiece tells the story of Roy Neary, an everyday man who has an extraordinary encounter with aliens from outer space after witnessing strange lights in the sky near his home town. The film features stunning visuals and incredible special effects that make it one of Spielberg’s most iconic works.
5. War of the Worlds (2005)
Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of H G Wells’ classic novel follows Ray Ferrier, an ordinary dockworker who must protect his children when aliens invade Earth and attempt to take over humanity using giant war machines called Tripods. The film features spectacular action sequences and special effects that bring Wells’ vision to life on screen in stunning fashion.
6. Arrival (2016)
Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction drama follows linguist Louise Banks as she attempts to communicate with aliens who have arrived on Earth in mysterious spacecrafts hovering above various locations around the world. With her unique skillset she must decipher their language before time runs out and prevent a global disaster from occurring due to misunderstanding between humanity and these enigmatic visitors from beyond our world..
7. Men In Black (1997)
Will Smith stars alongside Tommy Lee Jones in this hilarious science fiction comedy about two secret agents working for a top-secret organization known as Men In Black whose mission is to protect Earth from dangerous extraterrestrials living among us disguised as humans! Featuring action-packed sequences, memorable characters, witty dialogue, and plenty of laughs, this is one movie you won’t want to miss!
8. Signs (2002)
M. Night Shyamalan’s sci-fi thriller tells the story of Graham Hess, played by Mel Gibson, who discovers crop circles on his farm which leads him to believe that aliens may be attempting contact with humanity once again after years of silence since their last visit centuries ago.. With tension mounting throughout every scene this movie will keep you glued to your seat until its unexpected conclusion!
9. The Day The Earth Stood Still (1951)
This classic sci-fi movie stars Michael Rennie as Klaatu , an alien sent from outer space on a mission to save humanity from itself by warning us against using nuclear weapons or facing destruction at our own hands. This groundbreaking movie was praised for its thought-provoking themes about peace, love, and understanding between different species. It also featured some truly remarkable visual effects for its time!
10. Independence Day (1996)
This blockbuster hit directed by Roland Emmerich stars Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, and many more A-list actors battling against hostile aliens invading earth. With amazing visual effects, action-packed scenes, and plenty of humor Independence Day has become one of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters ever!