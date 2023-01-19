Watch: Peacock’s Hit Drama Series ‘Bel-Air’ Returns With The OG Ashley Banks As A Recurring Guest Star

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Season 2 of Peacock’s hit drama series “Bel-Air” is on the way. The record-setting series inspired by “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” returns with an official trailer, new images and more drama for its invested fans. Watch the trailer and check out the photos inside.

Season 2 picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life, who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. Fans will also see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. Hilary has an evolution of her own as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer career and how that affects her relationship with Jazz. This season will also highlight the relatable struggles around Aunt Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their separate career paths and reconnect to the things that are most important to them as individuals.

In the trailer, fans can see that a “Fresh Prince” alum joins the new rendition of the show. Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the original show will make a recurring guest star appearance this season.

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Carla Banks Waddles shares her excitement for the next season saying, “The show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series.”

Waddles goes on to share what this season has to offer.

“Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on,” Waddles continues. “What it truly means to be a family even when it’s challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family? How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family? We’ll also explore Will’s character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water.”

New episodes of Peacock’s “Bel-Air” premiere exclusively on the platform weekly on Thursdays beginning Feb. 23.

Watch the official trailer and check out new images for the next season below:

Watch: Peacock’s Hit Drama Series ‘Bel-Air’ Returns With The OG Ashley Banks As A Recurring Guest Star was originally published on globalgrind.com