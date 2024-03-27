Local

Baltimore Faith Leaders Gather For Prayer Vigil To Honor Victims Of Key Bridge Collapse

Published on March 27, 2024

BALTIMORE, MD - MARCH 26:Prince George's County Executive Angel

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Community and faith leaders gathered Tuesday at Mount Olive Church of Turner Station for a prayer vigil to honor the victims and their families of the Key Bridge collapse.

“One thing I know about those of us in Baltimore, whether you’re in Baltimore City or Baltimore County, whenever there is a tragedy, we come together,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

RELATED: Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship

The intense power of prayer and faith is what’s getting the citizens of Baltimore through this unthinkable tragedy.

The prayer vigil was put together in hours to honor the construction workers on the bridge fixing potholes when it collapsed. Additionally, the vigil also honored the first responders who worked throughout the day to search for the construction workers.

“We lift up in prayer the incredible first responders who without hesitation sprung into action,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “Our fire departments, our police departments our coast guard. Thank you first responders for being servants of God.”

Baltimore Faith Leaders Gather For Prayer Vigil To Honor Victims Of Key Bridge Collapse  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

