Singer, songwriter, actress, and fashion slayer Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas captured our hearts in 2002 when she joined the Murder Inc. label. Twenty years, two American Music Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards, and one Grammy Award later, the Princess of R&B is still serving hot music for her doting fans and doing it with style.
When the Long Island native isn’t performing hit songs from her chart-topping albums, she’s dishing serious style envy on our Instagram feeds. Ashanti developed a confidence formula that works well for her. The 41-year-old starlet has curves that don’t quit, a smile that can light up any room, and an aura that shines brighter than the moon. Take that, coupled with her undeniable flair for fashion, and you’ve got a baddie who glows on the red carpet.
We’ve been blessed with a plethora of Ashanti style moments, but there are a few looks that live rent-free in our heads. If you’re a fan of the soulful crooner’s red carpet looks, then you’ll want to keep reading. Check out 15 times Ashanti dominated the red carpet.
15 Times Ashanti’s Curves Owned The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Ashanti at the MTV Video Music Awards, 2013Source:Getty
Ashanti attended the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in New York City. The singer wore a Tiffany’s blue dress with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and a cutout on the torso area.
2. Ashanti at the BET Awards, 2014Source:Getty
Ashanti gave style and grace at the 2014 BET Awards at Nokia Plaza L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. The singer gave us a hint of vintage Hollywood glam with blonde, shoulder-length hair partnered with a white gown, that featured a keyhole cut-out in the bust
3. Ashanti at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards, 2014Source:Getty
Ashanti takes her appearances seriously. The starlet hit the red carpet prior to the 2014 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards at Wynn Las Vegas, clad in an elegant black gown with a cut-out in the bust area.
4. Ashanti at the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2015Source:Getty
Ashanti wore a show-stopping black gown to the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The singer’s dress featured an empire waist-line with a high slit up the thigh.
5. Ashanti at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, 2018Source:Getty
Ashanti oozed glamour in a gold ballgown by Elie Madi at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards held in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. The sparkly dress featured a high neck, long sleeves, and a full skirt with an empire waistline.
6. Ashanti at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2018Source:Getty
Ashanti arrived at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The singer wore a stunning Image du Image Fall 2018 custom-made sparkling suit. She partnered the look with a fur stole that hung from her shoulder.
7. Ashanti at the Room to Read New York Gala, 2018Source:Getty
Ashanti was a vision in white at the 2018 Room to Read New York Gala on May 17, 2018, at the Kimpton Hotel Event in New York City. The single-shoulder top featured a sweetheart neckline, peplum waistline, and a knee-length skirt.
8. Ashanti at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2019Source:Getty
Ashanti loves the drama, and it shows! The songbird attended the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. She looked radiant in a custom Afffair gown that featured a black, long-sleeve, velvet top partnered with a gold, ruffled bottom with a thigh-high slit.
9. Ashanti at the “Stuck” New York Premiere, 2019Source:Getty
Ashanti’s resume is pretty long. She attended the New York premiere of “Stuck,” a film she served as the Executive Producer for. The Long Island native wore a sexy metallic Honayda Fall 2019 gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
10. Ashanti at the Soul Train Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Ashanti performed onstage during the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021, in New York City. The singer received the ‘Lady of Soul’ honor at the event, a well-deserved accolade that acknowledged her talent in the music industry.
11. Ashanti at the Soul Train Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Ashanti hit the red carpet of the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City. The 41-year-old singer looked like a princess in a black Christian Siriano gown.
12. Ashanti at the BET Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Ashanti looked like a golden beauty at the 2021 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. How flawless is this Julien Macdonald gown?
13. Ashanti at the Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration, 2021-2022Source:Getty
Ashanti closed out 2021 with a performance during the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022 Celebration in New York City. The singer looked extra warm and cozy in a fur hat and matching coat.
14. Ashanti Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, 2022Source:Getty
Ashanti continues to collect her flowers. This time, she was honored with her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on April 07, 2022, in Hollywood, California. The musician looked classic in a white suit, tons of jewels dripping from her neck, and her hair pulled back in a sleek bun.
15. Ashanti at the Lovers & Friends Music Festival, 2022Source:Getty
If Ashanti is going to do anything at all, she’s going to give us a top-tier performance look. During the 2022 Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the singer took to the stage in a Fendi X Versace bodysuit, with a matching jacket and boots.