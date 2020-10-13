CLOSE
Ashanti
Ashanti Turns 40! See Her Through The Years

Posted 7 hours ago

When Ashanti hopped on the music scene in the early 2000s, she was a fresh face and voice for a new R&B sound that became the soundtrack of the decade.

Ashanti was just 22 when she dropped her debut single “Foolish”.

Back then, it was hard to turn on the radio and not hear an Ashanti song or feature. She was running the charts!

Over the years, the R&B songstress hasn’t had as much solo success but her moment in R&B is undeniable. Those early tracks will continue getting spins for decades to come!

What’s your favorite Ashanti song? Let us know comments.

 

1. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2002. 

2. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2003. 

3. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2005. 

4. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2007.

5. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2008.

6. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2009.

7. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2010.

8. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2011. 

9. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2012. 

10. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2013. 

11. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2014. 

12. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2016. 

13. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2018.

14. Ashanti

Ashanti back in 2019. 

