Anthony Edwards Responds To Instagram Model’s Abortion Claims, Social Media Reacts

Anthony Edwards, one of the leading players on the Minnesota Timberwolves, is now caught up with an Instagram model, who alleges that she was pregnant with his child when he persuaded her to get an abortion.

An Instagram account by the name of DreamPaige, run by Instagram model Paige Jordae, took to her Instagram Stories to post screenshots of an alleged text message conversation with Edwards.

In the chat, Jordae posts a positive pregnancy test, to which Edwards responds, “Hell Nawl can’t do dis.”

She asked how he wanted to proceed, and he said, “Get an abortion lol.”

Jordae is against getting an abortion, especially after a traumatic experience with a prior procedure, saying, “Honestly, I had an abortion with my son around 2 years ago, and I regret it every day.”

Still, Edwards isn’t budging, telling her she can’t force a kid into the world and expressing that he doesn’t want any children right now.

He adds that he’ll send her some money to help her out but is clear that he wants her to get an abortion and “handle this like grown ups.”

“I’m not trying to force u to be a dad to a baby u don’t want i just don’t like abortions that doesn’t make me wrong. if you really don’t wanna do this then fine… i wont,” she says.

With all the back and forth, Edwards is wondering what’s taking her so long to go along with the abortion and begins to get impatient when asking for photo proof she bought the pills.

“Okay just make sure i get da video of the box wit the right pills,” he says before repeatedly following up with texts like “send da video,” “the video” and finally “where the video.”

The screenshots come just days after Edwards’ girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, announced she was pregnant, making the situation even messier.

Edwards has since responded to the allegations, asking for privacy while he handles the matter and regrets not letting the woman make her own decision.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards wrote in a statement. “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

See how social media’s reacting to the leaked screenshots of the text messages below.

