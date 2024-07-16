Listen Live
Amber Rose Speaks At The Republican National Convention

'MAGA Muva' Amber Rose Speaks At The Republican National Convention "'This Is Where I Belong'

Published on July 16, 2024
2024 Republican National Convention: Day 1

Source: Leon Neal / Getty

Considering where we are at in politics, it’s probably no surprise to see Amber Rose speaking at the first night (July 15th) of the 2024 Republican National Convention. On a night where Donald Trump, bandage and all, announced that J.D. Vance, a GOP Senator from Ohio would be is Vice Presidential running mate, Rose had a chance in front of a national audience who may not her, to put her full support around the former President to return to the White House.
RELATED: Things Black Voters Should Know Before The Republican National Convention RELATED: Republican Congressman Dog Whistles That The US Should Return To ‘1960s’ America Rose told the RNC crowd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, “I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States.”
During the 2016 Presidential Race, Rose was quoted as saying about Trump saying “He’s just such an idiot. He’s so weird. I really hope he’s not president.” In the past couple of weeks, Rose has been out front in her support of #45, posting photos on her social media account, including one with Trump and his wife Melania with the caption “Trump 2024.”  
Now for those who may have look at their television and said “who is Amber Rose,” she was born on October 21, 1983, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her unique look and bold personality quickly set her apart in the modeling world. Amber first gained widespread recognition during her high-profile relationship with rapper Kanye West. This relationship catapulted her into the limelight and opened doors to various opportunities in the entertainment industry. She later became a reality TV star.
She has two sons, one with rapper Wiz Khalifa, and another with music executive Alexander Edwards. She founded the annual SlutWalk event, which aims to combat slut-shaming and gender inequality. Take a look at Rose on the RNC stage below.

Amber Rose
