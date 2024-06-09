News

MAGA Muva Amber Rose Still Supporting Convict Trump, Tiny Flag Xitter Gagged

Published on June 9, 2024

Amber Rose

Amber Rose is doubling tripling down on her Donald Trump support. During a recent quasi-interview, she insisted that even being found guilty of 34 felonies won’t stop her from voting for Convict Trump.

We say “quasi-interview” because it was TMZ chatting up Rose on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles on Friday (June 7). Naturally, the photographer asked herif she was still endorsing a now-convicted felon.

According to Rose, the conviction is boost to Cheeto’s campaign, she she clearly the MAGA Muva because she’s hitting all their talking points.

“I think it helped him more. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they want to vote for him more than ever,” said Rose.

As for the photographer inferring that more celebrities are coming out in support of Trump, she added, “I think we just did our research, and we’re not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I’ve been brainwashed, and I’m not anymore.”

Yeah, sure. Peep more reactions to this political scholar’s rhetoric in the gallery. You’ll notice a theme of Amber Rose being an alleged feminist not lining up with support for the guy who is proudly taking away women’s rights. You’ll also notice all those small flag, blue check accounts acting like groupies. Just sayin’.

 

