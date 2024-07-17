Amber Rose Speaks At RNC
Amber Rose Endorses Trump During RNC Speech: “This Is Where I Belong”
In today’s episode of Joseline Henandez Was Right!, Amber Rose spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) after the model and traitor to all that is feminism first declared her love for Trump in May. You can kind of tell that Republicans were scraping the bottom of the “Black friend” barrel to find Black and POC comrades they could parade across the RNC stage Monday, because, along with Sen. Tim Scott, North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Tex.), and Rep. John James (R-Mich.) —who all seemed to be there for the sole purpose of serving as the “Black friends” who will declare he’s not racist and that he’s the No. 1 white savior for Black America—they picked Rose to serve as one of Donald Trump’s loyal POC lackeys, leaving many of us with one question: Do Republicans think Black people care about Amber Rose?
During her speech, in which she noted she had no experience in politics, Rose claimed she used to hate Trump due to media “lies,” but now she has come to MAGA glory and “realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, White, gay or straight, it’s all love,” despite Trump’s demonstrable anti-Blackness and the vast multitude of anti-LGBTQ policies proposed and passed by Republican legislators. Back in May, Rose derided the very Black people she once depended on to even have a half-decent fanbase, saying, “Lmaooo y’all think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do your research.” Rose wasn’t at all specific about what research she had done, just like she didn’t bother mentioning a single example of a lie the media has told about Trump on Monday. Like the rest of the MAGA world, she’s a pseudo-intellectual who relies on fact-averse Trump supporters’ lack of a capacity for critical thinking so that she can present herself as a person who knows things. As for her claims that Trump isn’t racist, here’s what I wrote about that when she outed herself as a Trump-humper a couple months ago:
Does Biden care about Black people? Probably not, but Biden is not the president who spearheaded the propaganda-reliant attack on critical race theory, issued an executive order banning diversity training in the workplace, and he’s not the one promising to end all DEI programs across America if he’s elected again. Biden also isn’t the one who tried to disenfranchise voters of color by trying to invalidate votes from largely Black and Latino voting precincts as part of a voter fraud propaganda campaign after losing the 2020 election. Trump also told Black and brown congresswomen to “go back where they came from”, despite them all being born and/or raised in America. He generalized Mexican migrants and rapists and drug dealers, compared South American migrants to Hannibal Lecter, called them “animals” who are “not human” and said he wishes the U.S. received more white immigrants from “nice” European countries. (This is barely a fraction of his racist offense, by the way.) So, besides endorsing a womanizing, chauvinistic pig who has been accused of sexual assault several times, she has thrown her support behind a loud and proud white nationalist whose policies and beliefs have always reflected his bigotry.At the end of the day, Rose, the pro-choice queen of the “slut walk,” is exactly the type of person the GOP would have dismissed as a terrible role model before the party decided it needed to show the world that it isn’t still the “old white party” that it demonstrably is with only five Black Republican congressmen to its name. It’s a shame the way Rose and her ilk let themselves get used, but, again, Joseline tried to tell us. See how social media is reacting to Amber Rose’s political endorsement below.
