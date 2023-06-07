Allen Iverson’s Top Ten Most Memorable NBA Career Moments

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It is without question that ‘The Answer’, Allen Iverson, spearheaded a new era of basketball when he entered the NBA. However, it was less about his play, because we already knew he had game, but more about his appearance that had the whole world intrigued with his innovative style. The cornrows, tattoos, throwback jerseys and baggy clothing, prior to Allen Iverson the league had never seen anyone express themselves in such a way. His style became so iconic, everybody wanted to be Allen Iverson,

Before you know it, players all around the league began to express themselves in a similar manner. Some were bothered by it, like former NBA commissioner David Stern, who eventually enforced a dress code in 2005 to force Iverson into business casual attire. Iverson himself was reluctant the rule initially, expressing that the appearance of a player was not determinant of his character. But all protests were laid to rest when those fines started to accumulate.

Iverson was a true trendsetter and a trailblazer Men’s fashion. ‘Till this day, anywhere you go in the world, you cannot go a whole day with seeing someone in a throwback jersey or rocking the A.I. cornrows, with some baggy jeans.

On the court, Allen Iverson was gifted. Many refer to Iverson as the “Pound-for-Pound Best Player in NBA History”. What Iverson did for his size was unimaginable at the time. Crossing up the Basketball Black Jesus, Michael Jordan, and going to the basket with a fearlessness against guys twice his size, lead him to be not only one of the most feared players to guard, but one of the most respected players in the league, as a rookie!

From Rookie year to retirement, Allen Iverson was always box office. Iverson was unquestionably one of, if not the most electric, player the NBA has ever seen. Iverson also, has had some of the most iconic moments in NBA history during his career, some not even including a basketball.

In honor of Allen Iverson Birthday, we honor him with his top ten most memorable NBA career moments, on and off the court.

Check out Allen Iverson’s Top Ten Most Memorable NBA Career Moments Below!

