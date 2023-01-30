Akon Rants On ‘Joe Budden Podcast’ About Gender Roles & Incubating Sperm, Twitter Drags Him By His Lace Front Waves

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Akon is getting heat for misogynistic and cringey remarks during his appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast last September. The Senegalese-American entertainer told his hosts that women aren’t necessary for childbirth, and technology has finally made them redundant.

“The woman don’t create life, they support the creation of life,” he stated. “Men, we’re Gods. We’re the ones that create life. Let me give you the science of it. A man right now can create life without a woman… a woman can’t create life without a man. If I wanted to create life right now without a woman, I would just shoot my sperm, put it in an incubator, and just give it nine months… even maybe less with today’s science… a woman can’t do that.”

Akon then proceeded to say the sexes are mixed up, especially in the United States as opposed to Africa. “Men have lost the idea of the power they actually possess and passed it to the woman,” he said at one point. “Here in America, the men are afraid of their power.”

“The roles are very defined,” he continued. “It’s very clean. Like here, Even if you say the word ‘role’ to a woman here they’ll get offended,” he said. “Yo, play your role, and let me play mine. ‘Role? What the f-ck you mean, role?’ Like everyone has a role. There’s an infrastructure to life.”

The usually boisterous Budden remained quiet through most of Akon’s breakdown. But around the 20:48 mark, he motioned to the cameraman and said the following: “Aye, cut me out this whole scene… like put this right on them two (Lamar “Ice” Burney, Antwan “Ish” Marby)!”

The release of Akon’s statements comes shortly after his similarly strange interview with ZeZe Mills last month. At that time, the 49-year-old performer said that anything a man does beyond financials, like attending his children’s extracurricular events, is “a White man’s thing.”

See what Twitter thinks about Akon’s interesting brand of science, intergender relations and more.

