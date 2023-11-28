This Guy: Aaron Hall Song Lyrics That Haven’t Aged Well

While many people have seen it coming for years now, the #MeToo movement finally began its impact on the music industry following the recent sexual assault lawsuit filed by singer Cassie against hip-hop mogul Diddy, detailing scathing accusations of assault throughout their 11-year relationship as a couple.
Diddy has only proved to be the beginning though, with many other names being exposed in the process as either enablers at best or accomplices at worst. R&B singer Aaron Hall, a pioneer of the New jack swing era in R&B, unfortunately appears to be part of the latter group.
The downfall of Hall, who ironically inspired the early career of fellow disgraced R&B star R. Kelly, has seemed to be an “any day now” situation if you listen closely to his music. Although he retired back in 2005 with a project literally titled Adults Only: The Final Album, its his early work as a member of the R&B trio Guy and two successful solo LPs released in the ’90s that allows him to regularly tour as a legacy act. That’s where things get a bit tricky.
With everything that Aaron Hall is being accused of, from the alleged sexual assault “swapping” with Diddy in the early ’90s to grooming and impregnating a then-teenage Gloria Velez in the mid ’90s, many are looking back at his work to see if the signs were always there. We decided to do the research for you all and — surprise, surprise! — they were there all along.
In case you had any question as to whether or not Aaron Hall did any of the stuff that he’s being accused of, take a look at a few examples of songs that definitely haven’t aged well given the current circumstances. From cringey horniness and love that felt demanding to directly perpetuating rap culture, this may very well be your last time listening to the self-proclaimed “Nasty Man” of New jack swing.
Keep scrolling to see 10 Aaron Hall songs that, in our opinion, don’t do a good job at proving his innocence:
1. “No need to run and no need to hide / All the doors are locked baby and I have you inside / You can yell and you can hit me It just makes me horny”
“Don’t Be Afraid” (1992)
2. “I had you guessin’ from the time that we first met / That curiosity had always killed that cat / I know you’re curious to see what I’m about / There is no doubt that I’m about to turn you out”
“Curiosity” (1995)
3. “Once again, I’m never gonna stop / Juicy be your middle name, ’cause you’re getting real hot / I can’t seem to control myself / Take hold of me, I hear you coming sweet lady”
“Move It Girl” (1998)
4. “What do you want me want me to do? / Do you want me to eat you? / Relax and let me do my thing / Let’s take you to the shower, you’ll feel so happily”
“I Want Your Body” (1998)
5. “Come and give it to me / Let me take you to ecstasy / Nothing else matters baby / Except me being your lollipop, hey lady / Don’t you stop / Don’t you stop until I say, ‘Oh baby!’ / So, open up baby”
“Open Up” (1993)
6. “I can see you grinding, baby / You can’t stop moving, my lady / Because I’m right behind you / Doing everything that you do”
“Scent Of Attraction” – with Patra (1995)
7. “I’m not gonna stop loving you / I don’t care what the hell you do / Hold me tight, never let me go / Baby, baby baby baby baby”
“Gonna Give It To Ya” – with Jewell (1994)
8. “You’re trembling out of control, honey / The expressions on your face lets me know / There’s no getting away”
“All The Places (I Will Kiss You)” (1998)
9. “Did I hit you off, proper right? / Girl, you gave it a lot of fight / Told you to never underestimate me / Now you know who I be”
“Don’t Rush The Night” (1998)
10. “Stop tryin’ to fuss / You can’t get away / Cause’ girl I need ya / I need your love everyday”
“Do Anything” (1993)