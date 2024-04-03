A list of the Top 8 iconic rivalries in TV and film

Rivalries are at the heart of good television and film. They bring more layers to storylines and characters; they allow more twists, turns, and excitement throughout the plot.
A new study has revealed the most famous rivalries in TV and film. Rivals can be found in comedies and cartoons, as well as fantasies and action-packed sci-fi movies. They demonstrate that they can range from fun and light-hearted to intense and dangerous.
Experts at Vegas Gems gathered a list of various iconic rivalries from TV and film based on searches and created a list of top favorites.
Iconic Rivalries: America’s favorite TV and film rivals
1. Tom & Jerry
This rivalry features a house cat (Tom) and a house mouse (Jerry). The plots of many shorts are often set in the backdrop of a house, centering on Tom (who is often enlisted by a human) trying to capture Jerry, and the mayhem and destruction that follows.
2. Wile E. Coyote & Road Runner
In each episode, the cunning, devious and constantly hungry coyote repeatedly attempts to catch and subsequently eat the Road Runner but is always humorously unsuccessful in doing so.
3. Obi-Wan Kenobi vs Darth Vader
The feud between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in Star Wars stems from their former master-apprentice relationship, now characterized by ideological opposition and personal vendetta, ultimately culminating in their iconic lightsaber duels.
4. Luke Skywalker vs Darth Vader
The battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in Star Wars is a complex struggle between father and son, torn between the light and dark sides of the Force. Each seeks to sway the other to their respective beliefs, leading to pivotal confrontations that test their familial bond and the fate of the galaxy.
5. Harry Potter vs Voldemort
The fight between Harry Potter and Voldemort is a struggle between good and evil, with Harry representing hope and courage against Voldemort’s desire for power and domination, culminating in epic magical confrontations that determine the fate of the wizarding world.
6. Scar vs Simba
The rivalry between Scar and Simba in Lion King is a tragic tale of betrayal and redemption. It’s Scar’s envy driving him to usurp the throne from Simba, who ultimately rises to reclaim his rightful place as king, restoring balance to the Pride Lands.
7. Batman vs Joker
The struggle between Batman and Joker is a relentless battle of morality and chaos, with Batman striving to uphold justice while Joker seeks to undermine it through madness and mayhem, creating a timeless conflict that tests the limits of heroism and villainy in Gotham City.
8. Alien vs Predator
The feud between Alien and Predator is a relentless intergalactic conflict fueled by their predatory instincts and evolutionary rivalry, as each species seeks dominance over the other amidst the backdrop of human civilizations caught in their deadly crossfire.