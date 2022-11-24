8 Stylish Sagittarius’ We Love

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Sagittarius season is in full effect and there’s a lot in store for our fellow fire signs in the coming weeks.

People born under the shining zodiac are known for their bright and bold personalities. They live for adventure and spontaneity, daring to take the road less traveled. When it comes to friends and family, you’ll find Sagittarians showering their loved ones with hugs and chock full of their bright bouncy energy.

Don’t expect a Sagittarius to sugarcoat how they feel. They’re notorious for giving their raw and unfiltered opinion about the world, which can rub some people the wrong way. But they stand firm in their beliefs and never back down with their unwavering confidence.

Cosmopolitan notes that “Sagittarians are lively, passionate, smart, and more philosophical than their clown-y energy may hint at. They love to feel free and resist rules, regulations, constraints, and schedules.” Don’t even think about controlling a Sag either. They do what they want when they want and they often live life by the seat of their pants, waiting for the next thrill. You can really learn a thing or two from a Sagittarius on how to live life to the fullest.

In honor of Sag SZN, let’s take a look at a few spicy and bold Sagittarius celebs who are known for lighting up the world with their dynamic personality and free-spirited style.

