7 Times Cardi B And Tokyo Stylez Were A Hair Match-Made In Heaven

Celebrity hairstylistis behind the magnificent manes of, Kylie Jenner, Victoria Monet, Megan Thee Stallion and so many more. Her Instagram profile is a glimpse into her decorated portfolio of colorful wigs, trendy tresses, and styles that feel ahead of their time.

Tokyo Stylez, real name Mia Jackson, rose to fame as a pioneer in the wig game through her social media platform where she garnered a loyal following and growing clientele. A call from Kylie Jenner and a colorful wig would make Tokyo a household name. Since her work with Kylie Jenner, Tokyo has continued to evolve into one of the wig game’s top gurus.

During a live demo at the product launch for Got 2B’s Color Remix, Tokyo Stylez, an ambassador for the brand, predicted mullets will be one of the trendiest hairstyles of 2024. “I love mullets, you can have so much fun with them. The color, the shape,” she told the small crowd as we watched her demonstrate her hair coloring process with a box of Color Remix.

Cardi B and Tokyo Stylez

The Omaha, Nebraska native continued to reflect on her career and feeling like she doesn’t get the respect she deserves, not only a hairstylist but a trendsetter. “When I do stuff sometimes, people don’t ever want to give me credit for whatever reason that is,” she explained. Not taking credit for creating the mullet, but repopularizing it, she said, “I created this mullet that I did, I don’t know if you seen the “Like What” video with Cardi wearing the blonde mullet at the end– I literally did that [mullet] on myself and her probably three years ago. And now it’s becoming a popular haircut and I feel like we’ve been doing it.” She added, “Nobody wants to give me my roses or my credit for making it a thing.”

In honor of Cardi B and Tokyo Stylez murdering the mullet every time they do it, here are some more iconic hair moments from the hair duo.

