Celebrity Pisces leave a lasting impression on people due to their spiritually-charged personalities and infatuation with love. The otherworldly sign is last in the zodiac , adding its mythical and empathic aura to the astrological lineup.

People born between February 19 and March 20 are artistically inclined, with slight psychic abilities. The sign rules the 12th House, which intensely focuses on solitude and one’s ability to go inward. It is the Pisces’ ability to be introspective that fuels their intuition. If they sit with themselves long enough, they’ll show you the power of empathy, spirituality, and trusting your gut.

Erykah Badu, Jhene Aiko, and Rihanna are the quintessential Pisces. They showcase their vivid imaginations and creativity through their art, allowing fans to experience the most intimate parts of themselves. Regarding fashion, most Pisces express themselves through a dreamy aesthetic that is light and free. Erykah Badu and Jhene Aiko represent the bohemian end of the spectrum, expressing themselves through abstract statement pieces or flowy ensembles.

On the other end of the spectrum is Rihanna, a fashion risk-taker who continuously redefines where the style bar lies. She pushed the envelope during both pregnancies, shifting how people viewed maternity style. And somewhere in between the Piscean style spectrum are classic, whimsical looks like the ones worn by Lupita Nyong’o. The actress is known to alternate between vibrant colors and textured garments on the runway. But no matter where she is, she produces an array of memorable and romantic garments.

Today, we kick off Pisces season, which means it’s time to highlight the most fashionable fishes in the sea of astrology. Check out 6 celebrity Pisces we’re taking style notes from.

