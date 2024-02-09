2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion

The 2024 NFL Honors were held in Las Vegas’ Resorts World just days before Super Bowl LVIII. The best of the NFL were all in attendance for the awards ceremony to see which one of their peers was getting recognized.
In addition, The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class was revealed including Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Julius Peppers, Patrick Willis, Randy Gradishar (senior), and Steve McMichael (senior).
In addition to the NFL elite Janelle Moane, Gayle King, Issa Rae were in attendance with host Keegan-Michael Key.
1. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Taylor Lautner at the 13th Annual NFL Honors
2. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Ted Karras attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors
3. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Barry Sanders attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors
4. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Keegan-Michael Key at the 13th Annual NFL Honors
5. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Justin Hartley at the 13th Annual NFL Honors
6. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Flavor Flav at the 13th Annual NFL Honors
7. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors
8. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Gayle King at the 13th Annual NFL Honors
9. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Damar Hamlin at the 13th Annual NFL Honors
10. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Issa Rae at the 13th Annual NFL Honors
11. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Gerald McCoy at the 13th Annual NFL Honors
12. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Tessa Mpagi and Antoine Winfield Jr. attend the 13th Annual NFL Honors
13. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Myles Garrett attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors
14. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
CJ Stroud and Kimberly Stroud attend the 13th Annual NFL Honors
15. 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet FashionSource:Getty
Kiya Winston and Mike Tomlin at the 13th Annual NFL Honors