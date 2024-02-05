Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Top 10 NFL Analysts Who Are Fan Favorites The NFL is the most popular sport in the US, so it’s interesting to see which analysts are winning over the attention of fans.

It’s fascinating that some of the most popular NFL analysts have been shaped from being trusted football figures. It may come as no surprise that Peyton Manning placed first, as he is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, earning him a lot of credibility.

It’s important to note that when Tom Brady starts in his broadcasting role in the fall of 2024, he will top the rankings of most talked about NFL analysts. Tom Brady gains 564% more searches than first-place Peyton Manning, with an average of 1,830,333 monthly searches.

The top 10 most talked about NFL analysts are renowned for articulating their vast knowledge of the sport, often providing unique perspectives from their career that enlighten and entertain viewers. Their words and insights can shape the narratives surrounding the NFL, impacting how fans perceive, appreciate, and discuss the game – elevating the game beyond 60 minutes on the pitch.

Take a look below to see which the list of Top 10 NFL Analysts Who Are Fan Favorites.

