The 2022 Met Gala is undoubtedly the biggest fashion event of the year and is officially underway! What’s often called the Oscars of fashion, this annual event is the time for our favorite celebs to put their best feet forward and pair their unique styles with incredible fashions created by high powered designers as they walk down the legendary red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
This year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will serve as an exploration of American Fashion, featuring displays from 13 American periods showcased in rooms around the museum and featuring designs from Brooks Brothers, Lloyd Kiva New, and more.
This year, the celebs did not disappoint and as always, the gworls showed up with their hair, nails, makeup, and fashions on point. To stay on this year’s theme, we saw a lot of all-black and white looks, an array of monochromatic colors, and of course, eye-catching accessories that definitely told a story.
From Lala Anthony’s burgundy slay designed by LaQuan Smith to Venus Williams in an all-black Chloé look and everything fashionable look in between, let’s get into some of our favorite stand-out looks from the big night.
Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Lala AnthonySource:Getty
Lala Anthony arrived at The 2022 Met Gala donning an all burgundy cut out look as designed by LeQuan Smith. She paired the look with a matching hat that featured a fully bloomed flower as designed by Laurel Dewitt and struck a pose for the biggest night in fashion.
2. Janicza BravoSource:Getty
Janicza Bravo attended the biggest night of fashion and showed us how to properly rock a blazer in this black and white ensemble.
3. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe looked absolutely stunning in this Ralph Lauren and Delfina black and silver ensemble that featured an elegant headdress and a long train.
4. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty
Venus Williams stayed on the all-black theme and donned this black blazer which she wore over an all-black ensemble.
5. Joan SmallsSource:Getty
Joan Smalls was also draped in an all-black look with a gown that featured exposed shoulders and a knee high slit.
6. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo stepped out for the annual night of fashion in this elegant, all-white sheer number and matching headdress, switching it up from most of the all-black that we’ve seen so far.
7. Denée BentonSource:Getty
Denée Benton attended The 2022 Met Gala wearing this hot pink and red look. She paired the look with white gloves and wore elegant jewelry for the biggest night in fashion.
8. LaQuan SmithSource:Getty
LaQuan Smith did not disappoint and showed up to the 2022 Met Gala in this fashionable silver blazer which he paired with black slacks and a white shirt.
9. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor shut the carpet down at the 2022 Met Gala in a purple Iris Van Herpen gown.
10. Lori HarveySource:Getty
Lori Harvey opted for a simple Michael Kors dress with an exposed torso to off her killer abs.
11. Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
Ariana DeBose was a stunner in a black and gold Moschino dress.
12. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion looked amazing in a gold Moschino dress.
13. Michaela Jaé RodriguezSource:Getty
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also wore Moschino on the red carpet.
14. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
Alicia Keys looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren dress.
15. SZASource:Getty
SZA looked stunning at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating in this pink and black ensemble that featured a thigh high slit allowing her to show off her thigh high black boot.
16. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington also turned heads in this all-black lace look with a thigh-high slit that exposed her toned legs.
17. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Chloe Bailey was a goddess at the annual event in this all-gold number that fit her like a glove.
18. NormaniSource:Getty
Normani also opted for an all-black look with an exposed torso to show off her killer abs.