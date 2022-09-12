Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Emmy’s Red Carpet

The 2022 Emmys red carpet gave us our fashion fix and we can’t stop thinking about the looks that left us swooning. The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the best of television and the stars showed out.
Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson took center stage as the ceremony host, which broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. As a recent recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this makes the actor’s first time hosting the Emmys although he has been nominated six times.
Standout moments from the night include a rousing and charming speech from Sherly Lee Ralph, who became the second Black woman to win an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Her co-star and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson also won big.
Celebs like Laverne Cox put their best stiletto forward in Jean Paul Gaultier. Quinta Brunson glistened in gold Dolce and Gabbana. Lizzo stunned in an extravagant red dress; styled by Jason Rembert.
Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of the hottest red carpet looks from the evening.
Laverne Cox shined in this Jean Paul Gaultier look with a slicked back pony.
Skye Townsend looked stunning in this soft blue gown.
Rachel Lindsay gave us fashion envy in this gorgeous shade of green.
Robin Thede is everything in this custom Christian Siriano gown for the annual event.
Actress Natasha Rothwell owned the night in this red ball gown.
Sheryl Lee Ralph looked like a dream in this gorgeous black and red number.
Tyler James Williams looked extremely dapper in his navy blue suit jacket, flared black slacks and white collared shirt.
Shonda Rhimes gave us classy and elegant vibes in this cold shoulder black ball gown which she accessorized with a silver clutch.
Kerry Washington never disappoints when it comes to fashion and she served a LEWK in this elegant white and black ensemble.
Quinta Brunson was everything in this burgundy Dolce and Gabbana look.