The 2022 Emmys red carpet gave us our fashion fix and we can’t stop thinking about the looks that left us swooning. The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the best of television and the stars showed out.

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson took center stage as the ceremony host, which broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. As a recent recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this makes the actor’s first time hosting the Emmys although he has been nominated six times.

Standout moments from the night include a rousing and charming speech from Sherly Lee Ralph, who became the second Black woman to win an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Her co-star and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson also won big.

Celebs like Laverne Cox put their best stiletto forward in Jean Paul Gaultier. Quinta Brunson glistened in gold Dolce and Gabbana. Lizzo stunned in an extravagant red dress; styled by Jason Rembert.

Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of the hottest red carpet looks from the evening.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Emmy’s Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com