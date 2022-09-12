HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Emmy’s Red Carpet

TJ FV 2023 Banner
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
74th Primetime Emmy Awards - Deadline Room

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

The 2022 Emmys red carpet gave us our fashion fix and we can’t stop thinking about the looks that left us swooning. The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the best of television and the stars showed out.

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson took center stage as the ceremony host, which broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. As a recent recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this makes the actor’s first time hosting the Emmys although he has been nominated six times.

Standout moments from the night include a rousing and charming speech from Sherly Lee Ralph, who became the second Black woman to win an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Her co-star and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson also won big.

Celebs like Laverne Cox put their best stiletto forward in Jean Paul Gaultier. Quinta Brunson glistened in gold Dolce and Gabbana. Lizzo stunned in an extravagant red dress; styled by Jason Rembert.

Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of the hottest red carpet looks from the evening.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Emmy’s Red Carpet  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Source:Getty

Laverne Cox shined in this Jean Paul Gaultier look with a slicked back pony. 

2. Skye Townsend

Skye Townsend Source:Getty

Skye Townsend looked stunning in this soft blue gown. 

3. Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay Source:Getty

Rachel Lindsay gave us fashion envy in this gorgeous shade of green. 

4. Robin Thede

Robin Thede Source:Getty

Robin Thede is everything in this custom Christian Siriano gown for the annual event. 

5. Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell Source:Getty

Actress Natasha Rothwell owned the night in this red ball gown. 

6. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph Source:Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph looked like a dream in this gorgeous black and red number.

7. Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams Source:Getty

Tyler James Williams looked extremely dapper in his navy blue suit jacket, flared black slacks and white collared shirt.  

8. Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes Source:Getty

Shonda Rhimes gave us classy and elegant vibes in this cold shoulder black ball gown which she accessorized with a silver clutch. 

9. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

Kerry Washington never disappoints when it comes to fashion and she served a LEWK in this elegant white and black ensemble. 

10. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson was everything in this burgundy Dolce and Gabbana look. 

Close