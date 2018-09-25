20 R&B One Hit Wonders

Today is national one hit wonder day! Here are 20 songs that hit the top of the charts back in their day!

1. "Heard It All Before" "Heard It All Before" is by Sunshine Anderson. Coming out in 2001, the song hit the top 10 in the UK singles chart and the U.S. Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks chart. On the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, the song hit number 18.

3. "Genius Rap" Andre Harrell and Alonzo Brown are better known as Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde wrote and rapped "Genius Rap" in 1981. It was one of the first Hip Hop records that used the Tom Tom Club sample "Genius Of Love."

4. "Top Billin" "Top Billin" is rape by the Hip Hop Duo Audio Two. The song came out in October of 1987 this song is considered the bedrock of Hip Hop. Rappers like Dre, Bigge and Jay-Z have dropped a verse or two from this song that helped to inspire the culture of Hip Hop.

5. "Kissing You" Keith Washington debut song "Kissing You" came out in 1991. The song was so popular that it reached number one on the Billboard R&B chart, received a Soul Train Music Award for Best (Male) R&B/Soul Single, and a Grammy nomination. He produced more songs throughout the 90's but this was the one song that reached the top 10.

6. "Last Night" "Last Night" was sung by the R&B group Az Yet. It was produced by Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and Mervyn Warren in 1996. The song reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, number one on the Hot R&B Singles chart, number four on the Rhythmic Top 40 chart. Internationally the song did well, reaching number two in Australia and number one in New Zealand for two weeks!

8. "He's Mine" "He's Mine" was sung by the Hip Hop girl group Mokenstef. Released in 1995, this song was the groups biggest hit. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 at number 7 in the summer of 1995 and sold 600,000 copies!

9. "Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops!)" This was the single debut for singer Blu Cantrell. This was her most successful single in the U. S. It reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 when it came out in 2001.

12. "Centipede" "Centipede" came out in 1984 and was sung by Rebbie Jackson. Even though Rebbie is a part of the famous Jackson family this song is her only claim to fame. It reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the song, her brother Michael Jackson and Martha Wash sing the backup vocals.

13. "Somebody's Watching Me" Released in 1984, "Somebody's Watching Me" is a song by the singer Rockwell. It hit number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Internatinationally the song hit number six on the UK Singles Chart.