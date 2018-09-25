20 R&B One Hit Wonders

Today is national one hit wonder day! Here are 20 songs that hit the top of the charts back in their day!
1. “Heard It All Before”
“Heard It All Before” is by Sunshine Anderson. Coming out in 2001, the song hit the top 10 in the UK singles chart and the U.S. Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks chart. On the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, the song hit number 18.
2. “Return Of The Mack”
“Return Of The Mack” was sung by Mack Morrison. It came out in 1996 and made it hit the number one spot in a couple European countries and made it to the number two spot in the United States.
3. “Genius Rap”
Andre Harrell and Alonzo Brown are better known as Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde wrote and rapped “Genius Rap” in 1981. It was one of the first Hip Hop records that used the Tom Tom Club sample “Genius Of Love.”
4. “Top Billin”
“Top Billin” is rape by the Hip Hop Duo Audio Two. The song came out in October of 1987 this song is considered the bedrock of Hip Hop. Rappers like Dre, Bigge and Jay-Z have dropped a verse or two from this song that helped to inspire the culture of Hip Hop.
5. “Kissing You”
Keith Washington debut song “Kissing You” came out in 1991. The song was so popular that it reached number one on the Billboard R&B chart, received a Soul Train Music Award for Best (Male) R&B/Soul Single, and a Grammy nomination. He produced more songs throughout the 90’s but this was the one song that reached the top 10.
6. “Last Night”
“Last Night” was sung by the R&B group Az Yet. It was produced by Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Mervyn Warren in 1996. The song reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, number one on the Hot R&B Singles chart, number four on the Rhythmic Top 40 chart. Internationally the song did well, reaching number two in Australia and number one in New Zealand for two weeks!
7. “Lean Back”
This hit song was by the group Terror Squad. The group had Fat Joe, Big Pun, Cuban Link, Prospect, Armageddon, and Triple Seis. Released in 2004 it crushed the Billboard Hot 100 at the number one spot for three weeks! Unfortunately, the group never had another hit and failed to reach the top of a chart.
8. “He’s Mine”
“He’s Mine” was sung by the Hip Hop girl group Mokenstef. Released in 1995, this song was the groups biggest hit. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 at number 7 in the summer of 1995 and sold 600,000 copies!
9. “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)”
This was the single debut for singer Blu Cantrell. This was her most successful single in the U. S. It reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 when it came out in 2001.
10. “Rapper’s Delight”
Released in 1979 by The Sugar Hill Gang, this song is responsible for introducing Hip Hop music to the United States! It’s number 2 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs and on NPR’s 100 most American musical works. This 14-minute rap was recorded in one take.
11. “Forget Me Nots”
“Forget Me Nots” is a 1982 song by Patrice Rushen. Record producers told her that the song wouldn’t be any good, but she dropped it anyway and it became a hit! It clocked at number two of the top 5 dance hits on the Billboard charts. It even got Rushen a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance!
12. “Centipede”
“Centipede” came out in 1984 and was sung by Rebbie Jackson. Even though Rebbie is a part of the famous Jackson family this song is her only claim to fame. It reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the song, her brother Michael Jackson and Martha Wash sing the backup vocals.
13. “Somebody’s Watching Me”
Released in 1984, “Somebody’s Watching Me” is a song by the singer Rockwell. It hit number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Internatinationally the song hit number six on the UK Singles Chart.
14. “It Takes Two”
Coming out in 1988, “It Takes Two” was rapped by Rob Base and DJ E-Z. It became a top 40 hit single and is regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop singles ever cut.
15. “Da Butt (From School Daze)”
“Da Butt” was released in 1988 from the original soundtrack of the film “School Daze”. It was written by Marcus Miller and performed by the band E. U. It reached the number one spot for one week on the Billboard’s Hot Black Singles chart and was ranked number 61 on VH1’s 100 Greatest One Hit Wonders of the 80’s.
16. “Just Got Paid”
“Just Got Paid” was sung by Johnny Kemp! The song was released in 1988 and reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also nominated for Best R&B song at the 1989 Grammy’s.
17. “Lean On Me”
“Lean On Me” was sung by singer-songwriter Bill Withers. Released in 1972 off his second album “Still Bill”it was his first and only single to hit the Billboard Hot 100 at number 7!