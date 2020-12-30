20 Inspirational/Gospel Songs That Got Us Through 2020

If 2020 gave us nothing else, it gave us good music to help carry us through the collective wreckage (re: 20 Unforgettable Moments of 2020). The year had its ups and downs, but we’re still thankful for it all. We’re even more thankful for the music that inspired us to keep going, push hard, trust God and be grateful.
Below is a list of inspirational/gospel songs of 2020 (courtesy of GospelGoodies.com) that’ll guide you towards a hopeful 2021.
1. “Better Than Good” – Todd Galberth
2. “We Gon’ Be Alright” – Tye Tribbett
3. “Movin’ On” – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
4. “Psalms 18 (I Will Call On The Name)” – Todd Dulaney
5. “It’s Keeps Happening” – Kierra Sheard
6. “Changing Your Story” – Jekalyn Carr
7. “It’s Gonna Be Alright Remix” – Titus Showers ft. Jermaine Dolly
8. “Speak To Me” – Koryn Hawthorne
9. “Touch From You” – Tamela Mann
10. “Trouble Won’t Last” – Keyondra Lockett
11. “Let It Go (Everything)” – Deitrick Haddon
12. “Hold Me Close” – Kelontae Gavin
13. “Release” – Ricky Dillard ft. Tiff Joy
14. “It Belongs To Me” – Juan and Lisa Winans ft. Marvin Winans
15. “Try Jesus” – Tobe Nwigwe ft. Jabari Johnson
16. “Set Me Free” – Lecrae ft. YK Osiris
17. “God of Mercy” – Brandon Camphor
18. “Pray For Real” – Peter CottonTale ft. Chance The Rapper
19. “I Belong Here” – Rudy Currence
20. “All In His Plan” – PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary
