15th Annual SOP Meet&Greet With Tim Bowman Jr. [Photos]

Published on October 16, 2023

Wow! The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise was a night we’ll never forget but before it all began, a few of our listeners at SOP had the chance to meet their favorite artists!

Checkout photos from Tim Bowman Jr.’s Meet&Greet below and make sure to look for the announcement for The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise in 2024!

1. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

2. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. p

3. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

4. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

5. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

6. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

7. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

8. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

9. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

10. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

11. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

12. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

13. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

14. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

15. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

16. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

17. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

18. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

19. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr.

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Meet&Greet Photos With Tim Bowman Jr. 

