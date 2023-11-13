Willie Moore Jr Show

13 Black Christmas Movies To Add To Your Holiday Watch List

Published on November 13, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Nativity scene with black baby

Source: Studio-Annika / Getty

It’s never too early to put on your coziest pajamas and socks and snuggle up on the couch to your favorite Christmas movies.

Although the picking of appropriate movies that showcase black and brown actors may be slim, representation has improved over the years and we want to make sure you have options that tell our stories but also fill you with holiday cheer.

Black Christmas movies do exist and in the spirit of giving, we have compiled a list of our favorites, both past and present.

Keep scrolling to see what made the list.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

13 Black Christmas Movies To Add To Your Holiday Watch List  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

1. The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

2. Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas – Demetria McKinney’s Lifetime Christmas Movie

3. Almost Christmas Official Trailer (2016)

4. Black Nativity (2013)

5. This Christmas (2007)

6. The Sound of Christmas (2022)

7. A Miracle Before Christmas (2022)

8. A Christmas Wish (2022)

9. Jingle Jangle (2020)

10. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013)

11. The Best Man Holiday (2013)

12. The Perfect Holiday (2007)

13. Last Holiday (2006)

Close