Music Never Dies: 10 Memorable 9/11 Tribute Songs By Black Musicians

20 years ago today, New York City and the U.S.A in general was forever changed by the horrific terrorist attacks that destroyed the world-famous Twin Towers and claimed thousands of lives in a single summer morning.

While September 11th brings back a handful of heart-wrenching memories with every passing anniversary, it’s also made way for a few bittersweet ones as well when considering the beautiful music that was created in tribute to that fateful day.



In an effort to never forget those who lost their lives, many artists from across multiple genres found ways over the years to express how they felt about what happened on 9/11. Some have rapped about a hopeful future where terrorism doesn’t exist, while others got more personal by melodically mourning a lover lost in the attacks. It’s through the power of song that many musicians were able to make sense of a meaningless act of violence, and the message hit a little closer to home when the person singing the song just so happened to come from our culture.

As we collectively commemorate the two full decades since America became stronger and more united as a nation through tragedy, we wanted to reminisce on a few musical moments created in memory of 9/11 by some of our favorite Black artists. Whether it was from the perspective of a victim, a third-person critique of the government, a group effort to show the newfound unity or a simple ode to one of the greatest cities in the world, the lyrical message was not only delivered but also felt on a massive scale.

Enjoy 10 of the most memorable 9/11 tribute songs by Black musicians below as we commemorate a day in American history that won’t soon be forgotten:

