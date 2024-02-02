10 Megan Thee Stallion Red Carpet Moments That Live Rent-Free In Our Head

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion’s fashion evolution is evident through her artistry. The H-Town Hottie is on top of the charts and the world right now with the success of her fieryand the announcement of her upcoming. Despite all of the odds stacked against her,continues to elevate as an entertainer, including her red-carpet fashion.

The Houston native recently debuted a slimmer frame when she popped back on the scene to drop her headline-generating single “Cobra.” The Grammy Award-winning entertainer has proven, that with hard work and dedication, you can achieve your goals and look great doing it.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Evolution

Megan’s fashion is a direct extension of her artistry. In 2020, the Hot Girl Coach penned an op-ed for the New York Times about what it means to be a Black woman. In the letter, she explained her sexy style. “I choose what I wear, not because I am trying to appeal to men, but because I am showing pride in my appearance, and a positive body image is central to who I am as a woman and a performer.”

Megan first flexed her love for fashion through her early collaboration with FashionNova which included dozens of pieces that exuded her hot girl style, including jeans for tall girls like me.

She doubled back with FashionNova for a swimwear collection in time for Hot Girl Summer. She flexed her makeup skills as a brand ambassador for Revlon in 2020. In February 2021, Megan Thee Stallion showed off her natural hair as Mielle Organics’ first Global Ambassador. And in 2023, she gave fans pieces of her they could own, like her Hot Cheetos x Melody Ehsani collaboration.

Continuing to show off her fashion evolution, Meg, who wore a Nike look to perform at the 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, teased an upcoming collaboration with the sportswear brand. As the marketing genius she is, the collection directly lends itself to her partnership with Planet Fitness.

Megan The Stallion Wears Black Designer In “Hiss”

Megan Thee Stallion continues to shake up the music scene with her Houston flow, charming personality, and cinematic visuals like her. Released under Hot Girl Productions, Megan flawlessly executes high concepts while wearing Black designers like Alani Taylor, styled by Black designer Zerina Akers, in one of “Hiss’” memorable scenes.

While a snake’s defense mechanism is to hiss to scare away their enemy, Megan’s “Hiss” only makes us want to get closer to the stylish beauty.

Before transitioning stylists to Zerina Akers, Megan made fashion magic with image architect Law Roach. Roach, who had announced his retirement in March of 2023, marked the end of his celebrity stylist era working with Megan and guiding her transformation into fashion girl.

The duo had two in the chamber with looks begging to be seen. One of their final collaborations was a head-turning gold Paco Rabanne two-piece set that Megan rocked like Foxy Brown.

“We had this SS 1997 @pacorabanne sitting in the closet waiting for the perfect moment! Love you @luxurylaw thank you @juliendossena,” Megan captioned a photo of the ensemble on the ‘gram.

Law is also responsible for her memorable Vanity Fair afterparty look that makes our Meg best-dressed list. Megan wore her natural curls for both.

Keep scrolling for more of Megan Thee Stallion’s fashion moments on the red carpet.

