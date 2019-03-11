10 Bada** Women In STEM

1. Nona Hendrix Hendrix started a program called SisterSMATR which is a 10 week program designed to teach girls about the possibility available in a STEM career. Over the course of the program they create something that they present at the end.

2. Susan McKinney-Steward McKinney-Steward was the third black woman to earn a medical degree in the United States and the first in New York State. She paid her own way through medical school by teaching singing lessons and also graduated valedictorian of her class.

6. Dr. Ashanti Johnson Johnson is often called one of the leading oceanographers of her generation, Ashanti Johnson is the first ever African American female chemical oceanographer and the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in oceanography from Texas A&M University.

7. Mae C. Jemison She was the first black woman to travel in space. She served as an astronaut aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1992.

8. Jane Cooke Wright Wright was a pioneering cancer researcher and surgeon known for her contributions to chemotherapy. She is credited with developing the technique of using human tissue culture rather than laboratory mice to test the effects of potential drugs on cancer cells.

9. Katherine Johnson Johnson is an African-American mathematician whose calculations of orbital mechanics as a NASA employee were critical to the success of the first and other U.S. spaceflights. Her story was told in the 2016 film Hidden Figures.