Trump Claims New Witnesses Say Reflecting Pool Was Damaged By David Hearn, Because He Just Can’t Let This One Go

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Here’s the thing about President Donald Trump: once he establishes a lie, he just can’t let it go. His massive, completely unearned ego understands how stupid the truth makes him look, and he can’t have that, so he won’t drop it. What he doesn’t seem to understand is that doubling and tripling down on the obvious lie makes him look infinitely more stupid and delusional than if he just conceded to reality.

It’s why he’s still desperately clinging to his 2020 election fraud fiction, why he continues to claim “Iran is begging for a deal” when it’s clearly not, and, of course, it’s why he’s still going on about the phantom “vandals” who destroyed his reflection pool, and ignoring the fact that the true vandal is literally in his reflection.

As you all know by now, last week, the U.S. Department of Justice had its criminal case against former Olympian David Hearn dismissed, and the office of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro was forced to admit the pool was damaged because the incompetent contractors Trump hired through a no-bid contract simply failed to do the job properly, which is what literally everyone who possesses a modicum of common sense had said was the case. In fact, all four citizens charged with crimes related to the mythical reflecting pool vandalism had their charges dropped because Pirro and they can lie to a news camera all they want, but they can’t lie in court unless these lawyers want their careers to go the way of one Rudy Giuliani.

Anyway, I wonder how Trump is taking the news.

Nah, we absolutely know how Trump has been taking the news.

That’s right — Trump has spent the last week sticking to his guns and claiming that while “there may have been some contractor difficulty,” it was vandals like Hearn who destroyed his algae-accruing pet project, and he’s been throwing Pirro under the pub, saying he disagrees with her “100%,” and that she “choked” before a judge who was being really mean to her.

Now, the president of the United States, who is intent on turning a U.S. citizen into a scapegoat to cover his incompetence, is claiming there’s a new witness to the vandalism he hasn’t been able to show a lick of evidence of.

“ALERT: A National Park Service career employee, a highly credible witness, saw David Hearn (ActBlue) in broad daylight vandalize the Reflecting Pool by ‘violently’ ripping and tugging at the Pool’s somewhat delicate coating,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, accompanied by a screenshot of court documents detailing interviews with National Park Service employees who reportedly claimed to have witnessed Hearn “violently” ripping at the “American flag blue” coating at the bottom of the pool.

In the document, an employee identified as W-1 “stated they observed the defendant using his cellular device to take what the NPS employee believed to be video or a photograph (s) of the damage to the Reflecting Pool,” and that the same employee saw Hearn kneel, place both hands into the pool and “started to ‘violently’ rip and tug at a portion of the coating.

W-1 then told a second employee, referred to as W-2, to call police and asked Hearn not to touch the pool.

“The defendant told W-1, that the NPS personnel were ‘awfully sensitive’ about the pool,” the document read, alleging that Hearn continued to “tug at the coating” until authorities arrived.

Trump, again, conceded that “some contractor error” contributed to the damage, but he also said “numerous other events took place,” including the use of an “acid-like material” on the grass near the pool, burning the phrase “86 47” into the grass, and suggesting that the phrase was something the vandal had “probably gotten from James Comey,” the former FBI director Trump and his MAGA-fied DOJ failed to successfully prosecute a retaliatory case against. In May, Comey posted a photo of seashells arranged to form the numbers “86 47,” and I guess Trump thinks he came up with the phrase, because Don the Delusional is an extremely idiotic and out-of-touch man, as are his equally idiotic sons.

Seriously, at this point, it has to be some kind of humiliation kink that has Trump so unwilling to let this thing go.

I’ll admit it’s pretty fun to watch, though.

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Trump Claims New Witnesses Say Reflecting Pool Was Damaged By David Hearn, Because He Just Can’t Let This One Go was originally published on newsone.com