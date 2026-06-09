Source: Matt Cardy / Getty 10 Of The Most Sampled Black Songs In Music History Some songs don’t just become hits — they become part of music history forever. Over the years, Black artists have created records so influential that generations of musicians continue sampling them across hip-hop, R&B, pop, dance, and even country music. From iconic drum breaks to unforgettable vocals and basslines, these songs helped shape the sound of modern music as we know it.

1. “Amen, Brother” – The Winstons The six-second “Amen Break” from this song may be the most famous drum break ever created. It has been sampled thousands of times across hip-hop, electronic music, pop, and drum & bass records for decades.

2. “Funky Drummer” – James Brown James Brown’s influence on sampling culture is almost impossible to measure. “Funky Drummer” became one of the foundational records for hip-hop production thanks to Clyde Stubblefield’s legendary drum pattern.

3. “Think (About It)” – Lyn Collins This song gave the world one of the most recognizable sounds in music history: “Yeah! Woo!” That vocal break has appeared in countless songs, commercials, and DJ sets over the years.

4. “Outstanding” – The Gap Band From hip-hop to R&B slow jams, “Outstanding” has been sampled and interpolated for generations. The smooth groove helped inspire countless songs that followed. RELATED STORY: Charlie Wilson Deep Cuts Every R&B Fan Must Know

5. “Before I Let Go” – Frankie Beverly & Maze This song became a cultural anthem at cookouts, family reunions, weddings, and parties everywhere. Its influence stretches across generations and continues appearing in samples and remakes today. RELATED: FLIPPED IT: Hip-Hop Samples The Music of Frankie Beverly & Maze

6. “Computer Love” – Zapp & Roger The futuristic synths and talkbox sound from “Computer Love” helped shape the sound of West Coast hip-hop and modern R&B for decades.

7. “Footsteps in the Dark” – The Isley Brothers Many fans instantly recognize this song from Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day,” but its smooth production and laid-back groove have inspired countless artists beyond that. RELATED STORY: The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

8. “Between the Sheets” – The Isley Brothers “Between the Sheets” became one of the most sampled R&B songs ever thanks to its smooth instrumentation and timeless vibe. Artists across multiple genres continue pulling inspiration from it today. RELATED STORY: Isley Brothers Cement Legacy with Walk of Fame Star

9. “Juicy Fruit” – Mtume The groove behind “Juicy Fruit” became legendary after inspiring classics like The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy.” Even outside of hip-hop, the song remains one of the most recognizable samples in music.

10. “Love T.K.O.” – Teddy Pendergrass Teddy Pendergrass created one of the smoothest soul records ever recorded with “Love T.K.O.” The song’s emotional vocals and production have continued inspiring artists for decades.