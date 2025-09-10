The music industry at large lost a giant with the Sept. 10, 2024 passing of R&B/Soul icon Frankie Beverly at the age of 77.
As the legendary frontman of MAZE, Beverly’s smooth vocals served as the soundtrack for nearly every Black household’s upbringing for decades. Whether you grew up to the music on the radio, saw one of their energetic concerts, or got to know their work through various samples and covers, Frankie Beverly & MAZE left a lasting impact on the culture.
RELATED STORIES:
Iconic R&B/Soul Singer Frankie Beverly Has Passed Away
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
Frankie Beverly is Undoubtedly a Living Legend | Urban One Honors
Maze ft. Frankie Beverly performs at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021
The past decade or so blessed us with memorable covers of MAZE hits from the likes of Kem, Joe, and Beyoncé, introducing their hits to a new generation. However, with the following samples by some of Hip-Hop’s most notable artists, it’s clear that the legacy of Beverly and Maze has been solidified with the culture long ago.
Keep scrolling to check out how Hip-Hop flipped Frankie Beverly & MAZE’s music over the years!
FLIPPED IT: Hip-Hop Samples The Music of Frankie Beverly & Maze was originally published on hiphopnc.com
1. 50 Cent – Hustler’s Ambition (2005)
The Sample: “I Need You” (1978)
2. Keith Murray – “The Rhyme” (1996)
The Sample: “Before I Let Go” (1981)
3. Colonel Loud ft. T.I., Young Dolph & Ricco Barrino – “California” (2015)
The Sample: “We Are One” (1983)
4. 2Pac – “Can U Get Away” (1995)
The Sample: “Happy Feelin’s” (1977)
5. Dom Kennedy – “Popularity” (2018)
The Sample: “Joy and Pain” (1980)
6. Project Pat & Pimp C – “Cause I’m a Playa” (2006)
The Sample: “While I’m Alone” (1977)
7. Wale ft. Rick Ross & Kevin Cossom – “Best Night Ever” (2011)
The Sample: “Can’t Get Over You” (1989)
8. Charles Hamilton – “Shinin'” (2008)
The Sample: “Golden Time of Day” (1978)
9. The Mafia – “(The Scene) Of The Crime” (1989)
The Sample: “Twilight” (1985)
10. DJ Paul ft. Gangsta Blac & Kingpin Skinny Pimp – “Twist It, Hit It, Light It” (1994)
The Sample: “Woman Is a Wonder” (1979)
11. Erick Sermon ft. Big K.R.I.T. & Ricco Barrino – “That Girl” (2019)
The Sample: “Southern Girl” (1980)
12. Eminem – “Never 2 Far” (1996)
The Sample: “Right On Time” (1983)
13. Gangsta Blac – “Tire Shop” (1994)
The Sample: “Look at California” (1977)
14. UGK – “Feelin’ You” (2009)
The Sample: “Feel That You’re Feelin'” (1979)
15. Birdman & Juvenile – “From Tha Block” (2009)
The Sample: “You” (1977)
16. Z-Ro – “Intro” (2009)
The Sample: “Happiness” (1980)
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
-
Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence
-
DJ Akademiks Calls Megan Thee Stallion A “Liar” In Deposition, Social Media Reacts
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Congrats, Senator! Cory Booker Announces Engagement
-
Angie Stone Fatal Car Crash Lawsuit Reveals Sad New Details
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Naomi Osaka Says Jelena Ostapenko’s Comments To Taylor Townsend Are “The Worst Things You Can Say To A Black Tennis Player”