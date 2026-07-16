Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Justice, History, and Triumph Take Center Stage

Questions of Independence at the Justice Department Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche faced sharp questioning during his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday. When a Louisiana senator asked whether he and President Trump were personal friends, Blanche instinctively answered, “I’m his lawyer.” The slip reignited criticism from opponents who argue the Justice Department must stay independent from the political pull of the White House. For a nation that depends on fair and impartial justice, that answer raised the kind of questions we can’t afford to ignore.



A Champion With a Bigger Mission St. Louis Cardinals star Jordan Walker celebrated a monumental win at the 2026 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. But Walker made clear his victory carries a deeper purpose. He wants to serve as a role model and inspire more Black youth to pursue professional baseball. Highlighted under the Black America, Know Our History spotlight, Walker’s message reminds us that greatness on the field can open doors for the dreamers watching from the stands. RELATED STORY: Here Are The Most Iconic Black Players In MLB History