The Top 5 Reasons Why Teachers are Incredible
- Teachers work long hours before, after, and during school, often without adequate pay or appreciation.
- Teachers help build students' values, habits, confidence, and ambition, shaping the next generation.
- Teachers' constant supervision and multitasking skills are often overlooked, but essential to their work.
Jasmine Sanders and D.L. Hughley of The D.L. Hughley Show pay homage to one of the most underappreciated groups in America: teachers. The segment, titled The Top 5 Reasons Why Teachers are Incredible, played for laughs, but it also hit a nerve. At a time when public education sits at the center of political fights over funding, curriculum, and community support, the conversation felt bigger than a simple countdown.
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5. They Work Massive Hours
Teachers do not clock out when the school bell rings. The segment noted that they work before school, after school, on weekends, and even during vacation time. Grading papers, planning lessons, and carrying work home are all part of the deal. Teachers are often expected to perform professional, emotional, and administrative labor far beyond contracted hours, usually without matching pay or public appreciation.
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4. They Shape Future Generations
eachers do more than manage classrooms; they help shape the people who will shape the country. The segment joked about teachers “getting their hands on you” if you stay in school, but the deeper point was serious: educators help form values, habits, confidence, and ambition.
In communities where schools often serve as anchors, that influence matters even more. Teachers are not just teaching facts. They are helping build the next generation of voters, workers, leaders, and dreamers.
3. They Have “Bladders of Steel”
This was the funniest moment in the segment, and maybe the most painfully accurate. Jasmine Sanders and D.L. Hughley joked that teachers have “bladders of steel” because they barely have time to use the bathroom. The exchange was silly, but the image stuck.
It also spotlighted a part of the job most people never think about. Teachers cannot simply step away when they need a break. They are responsible for a room full of children, and that constant supervision leaves little space for basic needs.
2. They’re Great at Multitasking
The No. 2 reason praised teachers as elite multitaskers. One line described them as “speed eaters,” a small joke that says a lot. Teachers are often teaching, monitoring behavior, solving problems, answering questions, and managing logistics all at once.
That kind of labor is easy to overlook because good teachers make it look smooth. In reality, it takes stamina, skill, and patience.
1. They Touch Every Aspect of Society
The top reason brought the segment home. Teachers, the crew said, “touch every aspect of society.” That may have been the simplest line of the morning, but it was also the strongest. Every profession begins in a classroom. Every movement, every industry, every community depends in some way on somebody who taught, encouraged, corrected, and prepared the people in it.
That final note carried the biggest truth of all: America loves praising teachers, but praise is not policy. Hughley’s countdown made people laugh, but it also reminded listeners that respect for educators should show up in more than words.
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