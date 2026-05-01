Little-Known Met Gala Secrets: Facts You Didn’t Know
- Anna Wintour has final say on the guest list and outfit approvals for the star-studded event.
- Celebrities don't control their own invites, as fashion houses buy tables and select representatives.
- The menu is carefully curated to protect the million-dollar couture outfits worn by attendees.
The Met Gala often gets reduced to a parade of viral red carpet moments, but it’s far more complex and exclusive than most people realize.
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Officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the event is not just about fashion spectacle; it’s a major fundraiser that supports the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, reportedly generating tens of millions of dollars each year. Attendance is by invitation only, with approval heavily influenced by Anna Wintour, who has chaired the gala since 1995 and personally curates the guest list.
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While seats can cost tens of thousands of dollars, brands often purchase entire tables and select which stars will represent them.
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Inside the event, strict rules apply: phones and social media posting are technically prohibited, which is why rare glimpses into the evening, like the infamous celebrity bathroom selfies, feel so rebellious.
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The dinner itself is famously underwhelming compared to the spectacle, with carefully portioned menus designed to avoid wardrobe mishaps. Even more surprising, the event’s themes are tied directly to the Costume Institute’s annual exhibition, meaning the elaborate outfits serve as living interpretations of curated fashion history. Beneath the glamour, the Met Gala operates as a tightly controlled blend of philanthropy, power, and cultural signaling where every detail, from seating charts to outfit choices, is strategically orchestrated.
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Check out more of these little-known secrets of the Met Gala:
- Anna Wintour is in charge of everything that happens at the Met Gala. She makes the guest list and even approves everybody’s outfit. shes the first to arrive and stands at the top of the stairs to greet everyone. BUT you only have 20 seconds to talk to her.
2. Celebrities don’t control their own invites. A-listers can’t just decide to attend. The guest list is tightly controlled by Anna Wintour, who has final approval over every attendee. Fashion houses often buy tables, but they still need her sign-off on which celebrities can represent their brand.
3. There’s a no-smoking rule at the Met Gala, but celebrities have been notorious for going in the bathroom and “kick it on the side.”
4. Tickets range from $ 30,000 to $50,000 for an individual or $ 275,000 to $500,000 for a table.
5. At the gala, spouses don’t sit next to each other because the event is structured to be a mix-and-mingle type of situation and to invoke conversation.
6. You may wonder, how do they get around in these big, amazing outfits?
Simple answer, they don’t. They change their clothes. They wear the extravagant outfit for arrival and change inside for the party.
7. The menu is curated with fashion in mind. The food isn’t just about taste, it’s about protecting the outfits. Certain ingredients like garlic, onions, or messy foods (think bruschetta) are avoided to prevent bad breath or accidental stains on a million-dollar couture piece.