Little-Known Met Gala Secrets: Facts You Didn’t Know

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The Met Gala often gets reduced to a parade of viral red carpet moments, but it’s far more complex and exclusive than most people realize.

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Officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the event is not just about fashion spectacle; it’s a major fundraiser that supports the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, reportedly generating tens of millions of dollars each year. Attendance is by invitation only, with approval heavily influenced by Anna Wintour, who has chaired the gala since 1995 and personally curates the guest list.

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While seats can cost tens of thousands of dollars, brands often purchase entire tables and select which stars will represent them.

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Inside the event, strict rules apply: phones and social media posting are technically prohibited, which is why rare glimpses into the evening, like the infamous celebrity bathroom selfies, feel so rebellious.

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The dinner itself is famously underwhelming compared to the spectacle, with carefully portioned menus designed to avoid wardrobe mishaps. Even more surprising, the event’s themes are tied directly to the Costume Institute’s annual exhibition, meaning the elaborate outfits serve as living interpretations of curated fashion history. Beneath the glamour, the Met Gala operates as a tightly controlled blend of philanthropy, power, and cultural signaling where every detail, from seating charts to outfit choices, is strategically orchestrated.

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Check out more of these little-known secrets of the Met Gala: