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Donald Trump Says There Shouldn't Be Stupid Presidents

The Irony: Donald Trump Says There Shouldn’t Be Stupid Presidents

Trump made his comments while bringing up his favorite story about taking cognitive exams and allegedly "acing" them.

Published on March 29, 2026
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  • During one of his "clap for me, I'm great" sessions, aka cabinet meetings, the rambler-in-chief took a moment to attack California Governor Gavin Newsom for opening up about having dyslexia, a learning disability, and, in the process, had a pot, meet kettle moment.
  • "I don't want a person with mental disability to be my president," Trump said. "I don't want a stupid person being president."
  • It didn't take long for social media to clown Trump for his ridiculousness.
Donald Trump Says There Shouldn't Be Stupid Presidents
MANDEL NGAN / Donald Trump

Donald Trump made it very clear that he doesn’t want a stupid person to be president, and neither do the American people, but thanks to him, we already got one.

During one of his “clap for me, I’m great” sessions, aka cabinet meetings, the rambler-in-chief took a moment to attack California Governor Gavin Newsom for opening up about having dyslexia, a learning disability, and, in the process, had a pot, meet kettle moment.

“I don’t want a person with mental disability to be my president,” Trump said. “I don’t want a stupid person being president.”

Trump made his comments while bringing up his favorite story about taking cognitive exams and allegedly “acing” them.

Bruh.

It didn’t take long for social media to clown Trump for his ridiculousness. “The US has never had a more stupid president than Trump. That is evident to all outside the US & 58% of the Americans. How pathetic that the GOP is unable to stand up to this liar & madman!” one person wrote on social media.

“Too late,” another social media user wrote.

Rep. Jim McGovern wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Who’s gonna tell him?”

Others used their social media accounts to clown Orange Mussolini for not knowing that dyslexia is not a mental disability, and raise red flags for him having to take three cognitive exams and possibly having dementia.

“I can’t believe Trump is on my TV telling me he doesn’t want Gavin Newsom as a president because he’s got a learning disability yet this [guy] has dementia, has an education of a third grader, and his IQ is may be a 74,” another user wrote.

What a joke.

You can see more reactions below.

The Irony: Donald Trump Says There Shouldn’t Be Stupid Presidents was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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