Shop Now: adidas SS26 Climacool Laced

With spring heavy on the minds of many, now feels like the perfect time to begin your seasonal sneaker shopping. Of course, our friends over at adidas are always geared up with something fresh to sink your toes into.

The latest is a fitting colorway for their new silhouette introduced last year with the adidas Climacool Laced. The SS26 iteration packs in everything fans love about its next level 3D-printed design with an added boost of style thanks to campaign stars Jalen Williams of the NBA and Kaleah Copper representing for ladies of the WNBA.

Keeping it cool and light on your feet comes easy with the SS26 Climacool Laced due to 360° breathability at its center that literally allows airflow throughout the shoe — some have even compared it to feeling like a second skin. The lightweight and adaptive capabilities make it a shoe-in for athletes, and the intricate crosshatch design gives it a look that will capture the eye of fashion-forward sneakerheads.

Take a look below at a breakdown of how Climacool is made, via adidas:

“This manufacturing process signals a new era in footwear development, where performance, comfort, and aesthetic are engineered together from the very first layer. CLIMACOOL LACED is meticulously crafted over approximately 24 hours using advanced digital light synthesis (DLS) 3D printing. Designed for both men and women, the latest silhouette is the result of extensive foot form testing, delivering a fit and feel unachievable through traditional methods. The silhouette features no edges or joins, no rubbing or pressure points – just smooth, stable support that feels barely there.

Built layer by layer through high-resolution 3D printing, the shoe unlocks a new level of functional precision, with ventilation zones where airflow matters most. The sculpted lattice structure delivers a seamless, lighter ride – 15% lighter than 2025 models – while still offering enhanced comfort and all-round breathability. Size-specific cushioning is printed into every pair, ensuring a consistently tailored underfoot feel. This is further complemented by an all-new laced construction, designed to accommodate more foot shapes for an adaptable fit.”

“My feet go through so much during training and games, so giving them time to breathe is a non-negotiable,” says Jalen via the campaign’s press release, further explaining why his involvement makes sense by adding, “shoes are exactly what I need after an intense session on the court.”

Kaleah followed suit, saying in her own words, “What’s even better is that they’re truly designed to breathe, with ventilation from all angles they give my feet so much added air when I walk – something I need more than ever after game-day!”

You heard straight from the pros: this one is a game-changer.

You can pick up your own pair of the adidas SS26 Climacool Laced right now for $160 USD by heading over to a local adidas retailer or straight from their webstore. Peep the full campaign with Jalen and Kaleah below: