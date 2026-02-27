Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion Turns Heads At Roberto Cavalli

Megan Thee Stallion, Olandria Carthen And Coco Jones Turn Heads At Roberto Cavalli

The girls were outside at Milan Fashion Week for the Roberto Cavalli show.

Published on February 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 3

Source:

Milan Fashion Week is underway and our favorite celeb women are on the scene. Olandria Carthen, Megan Thee Stallion and Coco Jones attended the Roberto Cavalli show wearing head turning looks. Roberto Cavalli is know for it’s bold prints, patterns and designs so it makes for these bold and beautiful celebs to in the front row.

Olandria Carthen was a standout at the show, rocking blonde tresses and brows with a sparkling Roberto Cavalli dress with corset back. Styled by The Reisman’s, she is trending on X for looking stunning, per usual. Megan Thee Stallion had the girls out, wearing a see-through print dress by the designer that showed off her killer shape.

FashionBombDaily was on the scene to capture the fashionistas in the front row. In a clip on Instagram, Olandria can be seen doing her signature twirl in the form-sitting look. Milan Fashion Week kicked off Febraury 24.

Olandria Carthen

Megan Thee Stallion

Roberto Cavalli - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Megan The Stallion also showed up and showed out at Amiri where she wore a see-through brown look from the popular brand.

Coco Jones

Roberto Cavalli - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027
Source: Dave Benett / Getty
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123

Megan Thee Stallion, Olandria Carthen And Coco Jones Turn Heads At Roberto Cavalli was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest March Madness Bracket Names In 2026

Comment
Trending
16 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

15 Afrobeats Artists You Should Know In 2026

Comment
Trending
10 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

When Did Stephen A. Smith Get So Political? Here’s A Timeline

Comment
Entertainment  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Blair Underwood Gets Uncensored About Fame And Staying True To Himself

Comment
4 Items
Entertainment  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Most Mispronounced Words

Comment
Black Health +365

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close