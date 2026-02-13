ICE Occupation In Minneapolis Coming To An End Soon, Says Tom Homan

Source: UCG / Getty

After nearly six weeks of federal immigration agents turning the state of Minnesota into a perpetual battle zone between feds, protesters, other community members, and immigrants, both documented and undocumented, the Trump administration is finally pulling its goons out, according to ICE director Tom Homan, who was only recently sent to the Twin Cities to replace Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, who was sent packing after the high-profile ICE killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti led to the Trump administration being dragged for being the cesspool of lying propagandist that it is.

Yes — it has been a long journey of L’s for “Operation Metro Surge,” but, apparently, it is finally coming to an end.

From CNBC:

Border czar Tom Homan on Thursday said President Donald Trump has agreed to conclude the monthslong federal immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota. “We’ve seen a big change here in the last couple of weeks,” Homan said at a press conference in Minneapolis. “All good changes.” Homan said the number of enforcement targets in the Twin Cities region, which has been flooded since December with thousands of officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has been “greatly reduced.”

Earlier this month, Homan announced that some 700 federal agents were already being removed from the Twin Cities area, insisting, just as he did Thursday, that the reason for the removal of feds is due to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown there being a success, as opposed to it being a PR nightmare for the White House, due to all of the racial profiling, high-profile killings, using of children as bait to arrest adults, arresting of journalists, and the Department of Homeland Security routinely lying and smearing victims to cover it all up.

“With that, and success that has been made arresting public safety threats and other priorities since this surge operation began, as well as the unprecedented levels of coordination we have obtained from state officials and local law enforcement, I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude,” Homan said, sticking to his script and ignoring the way virtually every poll has shown that both President Donald Trump and his immigration agenda have become massively unpopular.

Homan also felt compelled to note that just because they are pulling out of Minnesota doesn’t mean the Trump administration is “backing down” from its nationwide mass deportation agenda.

“For those who say we are backing down from immigration enforcement or the promise of mass deportations, you are simply wrong,” he said.

These people really are delusional about why the general, non-bootlicking public finds them to be so abhorrent, because it certainly isn’t because most people are afraid they might be “backing down.” Again, polls consistently show most Americans want them to back down from the cruelty and chaos that have been revealed in every major city where immigration agents have been deployed.

In fact, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz essentially said as much during a press conference Thursday.

From Fox 5:

“The way the State of Minnesota is addressing immigration in exactly the same today as it was three weeks ago or three months ago or three years ago,” said Walz. “We’ve said that we are more than willing, and we understand it’s our responsibility, and we support humane rule of law immigration reform.” The governor says that, since Homan took over the operation, there has been better communication between his office and the feds. But he believes what changed to bring the operation to an end is a loss of political capital in the aftermath of the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. He sees claims that Minnesota is cooperating more with ICE as the Trump admin trying to “save face” as they pull out of Minnesota. “It became very clear to the administration, especially after the murders of Renee and Alex and the horrific actions of these agents on the ground that an issue the president saw himself as being strong, certainly politically, has eroded into an albatross around their neck,” opined Gov. Walz. “And so I think in my take was they knew they needed to get out of here. But in very Trumpian fashion, they needed to save face.”

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was far less gracious to the administration while celebrating the end of his city’s federal occupation.

“They thought they could break us, but a love for our neighbors and a resolve to endure can outlast an occupation. These patriots of Minneapolis are showing that it’s not just about resistance — standing with our neighbors is deeply American,” Frey tweeted. “This operation has been catastrophic for our neighbors and businesses, and now it’s time for a great comeback. We will show the same commitment to our immigrant residents and endurance in this reopening, and I’m hopeful the whole country will stand with us as we move forward.”

ICE Out, y’all. We should be screaming it everywhere.

SEE ALSO:

More ICE And Border Patrol Agents Than Police In Minnesota

Trump Sends 2,000 ICE Agents In Minnesota Immigration ‘Crackdown’





ICE Occupation In Minneapolis Coming To An End Soon, Says Tom Homan was originally published on newsone.com