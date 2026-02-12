Source: Reach Media / Radio One If you thought the news cycle was calming down, think again. In a recent exclusive on Posted on the Corner, the queen of unfiltered commentary, Tasha K, sat down to unpack the wildest headlines currently shaking up the culture. From boxing legends to political figures, nobody was safe from the deep dive.

✕ Floyd Mayweather’s Legal Battle: Floyd Mayweather Accuses Showtime of $350M Misdeal Floyd Mayweather, who is reportedly throwing heavy legal punches at Showtime. The undefeated champ is suing the network, alleging they misappropriated a staggering $350 million and funneled it to his manager, Al Haymon. While Mayweather has always flaunted his “Money” moniker, Tasha K hinted that his pockets might not be as deep as his Instagram suggests, even claiming he’s been handing out fake Birkin bags to the ladies. 50 Cent’s old advice to Floyd about actually reading his contracts seems louder than ever right now. READ MORE STORIES Takeoff Murder Trial Set for November 9 in Houston

J. Cole Hits Back With Legal Motion After Cam’ron Sues Him

Tasha K Spills the Tea: Entertainment’s Wildest Headlines on Posted on the Corner

Gervonta Davis’ Financial and Legal Struggles: Gervonta Davis Hunts for Missing Money Amid Legal Woes Gervonta “Tank” Davis is apparently facing his own battles outside the ring. Sharing the same manager as Mayweather, Davis has also been hunting down Al Haymon regarding owed money. To make matters worse, a warrant was issued for Davis after he reportedly missed a court date or violated probation. It’s a messy situation that could derail one of the most promising careers in the sport if he doesn’t get his business in order.

Corey Holcomb's Alleged Assault: Corey Holcomb Faces Backlash Over Viral Video On the comedy front, things took a dark turn with Corey Holcomb. A disturbing video surfaced allegedly showing Holcomb punching Christina Payne. The leak supposedly happened after Anton Daniels called Holcomb out, questioning his sexuality. It's a chaotic sequence of events that has social media in a frenzy, questioning the character of everyone involved.

Aaron Hall and Diddy’s Legal Troubles: Aaron Hall and Diddy Named in Shocking Lawsuit The industry reckoning continues with Aaron Hall, who is facing a serious lawsuit from Jane Does alleging he participated in heinous acts alongside Diddy. Tasha K referenced a resurfaced video from DJ Vlad’s channel where Hall named celebrities who allegedly watched him during intimate moments. Meanwhile, Diddy was reportedly served papers for the lawsuit while staying at an extended stay hotel in Alpharetta, Georgia, proving that legal troubles can find you anywhere.

Remy Ma’s Jailhouse Allegations: Papoose Drops Bombshell on Remy Ma’s Past The conversation shifted to hip-hop relationships, with Tasha dropping a bombshell about Remy Ma. According to Papoose, Remy allegedly had a “jail girlfriend” during her time away. It’s a surprising twist in one of hip-hop’s most beloved love stories. Speaking of love lost, Stevie J and Faith Evans are officially divorced. Tasha claimed to have footage from inside their home showing Stevie yelling at the legendary singer, painting a troubled picture of their union.