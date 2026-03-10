Desktop banner image
N-Word Advocate Quentin Tarantino Jabs Back At Rosanna Arquette

Quentin Tarantino fired back at Rosanna Arquette, who questioned the director and his "hall pass" in using the n-word slur in films.

Quentin Tarantino seemingly defended his freedom of speech rights by jabbing back at Rosanna Arquette, who critiqued the director’s n-word use in films. Instead of opening a dialogue, Quentin Tarantino took umbrage with Arquette questioning his obsession with the term.

Via Deadline, Quentin Tarantino, 62, gave a statement in response to Rosanna Arquette, who recently sat down with The Times UK to discuss her career and new role in the film, The Moment. In that discussion with The Times UK, Arquette, who starred in Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, framed Tarantino’s use of the n-word in his films as “racist and creepy.”

From Deadline:

Dear Rosanna,

I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?

Do you feel this way now?

Very possibly.

But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor.

There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues.

But it would appear the objective was accomplished.

Congratulations

Q

As seen in the statement, Quentin Tarantino isn’t addressing the hulking, not hard to miss elephant in the room that is the use of the n-word. Instead, he appears to stand tall in his choice to use a word that, especially as he used it in films at certain junctures, is a slur. All while claiming himself to be an artist who is simply telling a story.

Rosanna Arquette has yet to respond.

