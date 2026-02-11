White Fright: MAGA Snowflakes Attack Jay-Z Over Super Bowl Halftime Star Selection

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

The Super Bowl halftime show from Bad Bunny has opened up a volcano online of upset feelings by right-wingers and conservatives, leading to one prominent figure alleging that white artists have been “banned” from doing the show and being mocked along with others on social media.

Controversial podcaster Matt Walsh went on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday (Feb. 9), and quoted a now-deleted post from an account called “End Wokeness,” blaming Jay-Z and Roc Nation for excluding white artists.

“Jay Z took over producing the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019. Since then, white performers have been banned from the show. There hasn’t been a single white headliner at the Super Bowl in 7 years, with the lone exception of Eminem who performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop, Kendrick Lamar and other black artists,” Walsh wrote.